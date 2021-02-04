They're engaged! Tracey Jewel has announced her engagement to high-school sweetheart Nathan Constable. Instagram

Nathan got down on one knee in Denmark - no not the European country, COVID is still well and truly a thing - the one in Western Australia.

The newly-engaged couple were visiting Nate's parents at the time and, after her now-fiancé had presented Tracey with the one-carat solitaire ring, the MAFS alum was quick to fill her own parents in on the huge milestone.

"Being my impatient self, I couldn't want to get back so I called my mum and dad to share the news, Tracey told the publication.

The 37-year-old star then went on to divulge the intimidate details of her impending wedding.

Tracey appeared on season five of MAFS where she "married" fellow contestant Dean Wells. Channel Nine

Due to COVID, Tracey and Nate have resigned themselves to have a intimate wedding. So intimate, in fact, that only one of her fellow MAFS contestants is on the guest list.

The bride confessed Gabrielle Bartlett, former on-screen wife to Nasser Sultan, is the only season five star invited as she is a wedding celebrant now.

As for her former on-screen hubby Dean Wells making an appearance... Tracey remained tellingly quiet on the matter.

Regardless, fans of the MAFS star are absolutely over the moon for the lovebirds.

After the official MAFS Instagram account posted the exciting news that one of the show's own was getting married - off-screen this time - comments of support came flooding in.

"Aww....such wonderful news!!!....You finally have your happily ever after my lovely," one user wrote.

"What a beautiful love story," another chimed in.

Tracey and Nate have a baby on the way. Instagram

Tracey and Nate met some 20 years ago at Churchlands Senior High School in Perth.

The high-school sweethearts' love soon fizzled out but, cut to 2019, and the long-lost lovers reunited that spark. And, now, they even have a little one on the way.

Tracey announced she and Nathan were expecting back in September last year.

Heading to Instagram at the time, the reality star shared pictures of Nathan and herself, as well as of an ultrasound and an adorable onesie, writing, “We’re having a baby! We are so happy to share our beautiful news with everyone.

“I’m so so grateful to be experience pregnancy + motherhood again with my love Nate x”

And, who knows, perhaps their little one will be here in time to see their mum head down the aisle.

