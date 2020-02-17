Hayley wanted out of the experiment.

“It was tougher than getting off drugs!” she adds. “It just exceeds anything else I’ve ever done.”



She reveals that things eventually get so bad with Stacey, the pair almost come to blows.



“Stacey hates me,” Hayley laughs, adding that things are set to get super heated.



“Throughout the whole show you guys will definitely see that,” she says.

“I can’t stand her. It wasn’t until she found out Michael had money that she wanted to be with him.



“I think she tried very hard to have this certain image of herself and I think that house of cards is going to come crumbling down.”



Hayley also admits she’s had enough of her MAFS husband, David, trying to bring down her reputation. “He needs to have a look in his own backyard first.”



Despite this, Hayley says she doesn’t regret going on the show.

The show was a tough experience.

“I’m an optimist so I see a silver lining in every situation,” she says. “When I first got off, I wondered if it was really worth it, but I’ve made some of the best girlfriends that I’m going to have forever out of this experience.”



She says being able to share her story and make a difference has been cathartic for her.



“I’ve had people message me and tell me that they’ve heard my story and that they’re going to get help,” she says.



“So many people have shared their stories with me.”