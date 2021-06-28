It's an all-new side of Belinda. Instagram

"🔥🙌❤️" Beck Zemek wrote under the snap.

"😍😍😍😍😍" added Alana Lister.

While fans were equally delighted with Bel's new look, some just couldn't help teasing the reality star about her tendency to match outfits with her MAFS groom Patrick Dwyer, whom she is still dating.

"Does Pat have a matching ensemble? 😂," a fan wrote.

"Not to this one lol," Bel replied.

Patrick and Belinda are still together after originally meeting on Married At First Sight. Channel Nine

This, of course, isn't the first time the dancer has experimented with her look, just last month Belinda debuted a different kind of makeover, rocking a chic and flowy white dress from Nasty Gal.

Meanwhile, Belinda's groom Patrick has also undergone quite a dramatic transformation as of late.

Last month, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Patrick, 27, recently invested in a porcelain set of veneers valued at $28,000.

The personal trainer chose to undergo the procedure at Vogue Dental Studios, a practice that has been fronted by many reality stars before him, including his former co-stars Joanne Todd and Bryce Ruthven, as well as fellow MAFS alum Jessika Power and Bachelorette winner Carlin Sterritt.

Speaking to the publication, Patrick explained that he "didn't realise how bad (his) teeth were until (he) saw them on TV".

While on MAFS, Patrick was matched with 30-year-old dancer Belinda Vickers. There was chemistry from the start with these two and the couple had a pretty easy ride on the show - let's just forget about that awkward bubble bath fiasco - ultimately committing to one another in the final vows.

And, to this day, they remain as happy as ever.

