Kylie spoke to Brooke Boney about her return to Ramsay Street. Nune

Kylie said she's still "in touch" with Jason Donovan, who played her on-screen husband Scott.

"Jason said this could be a really nice opportunity to 'buckle the buckle' as an ex-boyfriend of mine would say… to say thank you," she laughed.

The pop superstar said returning to the Neighbours set in Melbourne was both "lovely and emotional".

"Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something. I was like, "firstly, where's all that time gone?'" she said.

Kylie and Jason are still friends, according to the star. TV Week

"Secondly, everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, [seeing] Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold – it all came flooding back. There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time."

On May 1, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed that Kylie and Jason would be returning for the final send-off episode.

He said the pair were "the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them".

"We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale," he said on Twitter.

Jason said it has been an "emotional experience for them and for us, and I'm sure it will be for our viewers."

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.