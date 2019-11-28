Jennifer Aniston 'runs to Scientology' amid ongoing Brad Pitt hell
The actress is reported to be flirting with the controversial organisation
Jennifer Aniston is considering joining controversial religion Scientology – an organisation which has been widely labelled by critics as a cult - as she struggles to get over the emotional legacy of her split from Brad Pitt, according to a US report.
Sources tell Globe that the actress has only heard good things about the religion, despite years of eyebrow-raising publicity and testimonies from prominent defectors - as well as a scathing documentary produced by a family member. The religion, which claims to help followers overcome emotional problems, is believed to be intriguing to the star as she struggles to move on from the bitter legacy of two divorces.
WATCH: Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was the love of her life
“Jen doesn’t understand why people are so anti-Scientology,” dished an insider, according to Globe. “She’s heard only good things about the positive effects it’s had on her famous and non-famous friends.
“She’s been tempted to get involved over the years, but it was never possible due to various conflicts in her personal life. Now there’s no such drama to hold her back, and she’s ready to see what it’s it all about,” the sources adds.
Jennifer Aniston is alleged to be interested in Scientology
Previously the publication claims that the roadblock for joining came from her ex-husband Justin's cousin Louis Theroux, who made a documentary about the dangers of the religion.
“Louis’ documentary meant Jen had to park any interest in Scientology until an appropriate time,” notes the source.
“Now she’s ready for a new chapter in her life and Scientology is looking more and more appealing,” \the source continues adding that she’s ‘intrigued’ to see where the religion takes her.
Brad's affair with Angelina Jolie has left Jennifer scarred
Current devotees of the religion include Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Kristie Alley and Handmaid Tale actress Elizabeth Moss.
The religion has a controversial reputation. When Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split in 2001, Nicole moved back to Australia and their children - Isabella and Connor Cruise - chose to stay with their father and have been immersed in the Scientology movement ever since.
Jennifer longs for the carefree days before her divorces