Previously the publication claims that the roadblock for joining came from her ex-husband Justin's cousin Louis Theroux, who made a documentary about the dangers of the religion.

“Louis’ documentary meant Jen had to park any interest in Scientology until an appropriate time,” notes the source.

“Now she’s ready for a new chapter in her life and Scientology is looking more and more appealing,” \the source continues adding that she’s ‘intrigued’ to see where the religion takes her.

Current devotees of the religion include Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Kristie Alley and Handmaid Tale actress Elizabeth Moss.

The religion has a controversial reputation. When Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split in 2001, Nicole moved back to Australia and their children - Isabella and Connor Cruise - chose to stay with their father and have been immersed in the Scientology movement ever since.

Earlier this year, a Scientology insider made the startling claim that Isabella and Connor were "indoctrinated to hate" the Australian actress.

The allegations came from Sam Domingo, the daughter-in-law of the world-famous opera singer, Plácido Domingo, who spent 22 years in the Church of Scientology.

"After the divorce, they were indoctrinated into Scientology and very much isolated," Ms Domingo told DailyMailTV.

Longtime devotee Leah Remini has recently made a string of shocking allegations against the religion, after leaving it.

Jennifer Aniston has not commented on Globe's report.