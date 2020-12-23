Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller

What a dynamic duo! Left: Ten, Right: Getty

The hosts have become the contestants. According to TV Blackbox, these former Dancing with the Stars presenters were told that they would lose their wages if they didn't enter the jungle.

Paulini

She may just have to sing for her supper! Getty

Placing fourth in the 2003 season of Australian Idol, pop-star Paulini is headed for our screens. Of course, the singer is already used to spiders - having been one on last year's The Masked Singer.

Colin Fassnidge

At least he knows how to cook! Channel Seven

Apparently, the My Kitchen Rules host was a last-minute replacement of controversial chef Pete Evans who was axed from the show mere hours before filming was due to begin.

Ash Williams

He's sure to provide the laughs! Facebook

Aussie comedian, podcaster and host, we're sure Ash Williams will provide all the laughs in the Aussie jungle, not to mention some reported romancing when it comes to a certain contestant.

Robert 'Dippa' Dipierdomenico

He's got any AFL-related tucker trials in the bag! Getty

TV Blackbox reports that the ex-AFL star 'Dippa' is headed for the jungle. Let's hope he's also inducted into the I'm A Celeb Hall of Fame after the show ends.

Abbie Chatfield

From villain to hero overnight, Abbie is sure to be an icon in the Aussie jungle. Instagram

Bachelor villain turned hero, Abbie Chatfield has been gaining momentum as an Instagram influencer, podcaster and more. And, now, the Daily Mail have let it slip that the 25-year-old braved the jungle, apparently finding love with Ash Williams along the way.

Toni Pearen

She's travelled from E Street to the jungle. Getty

She's known as a singer, TV presenter and former E Street star; get ready to see Toni Pearen undergo some tucker trials this Jan.

Jack Vidgen

He's already won one reality show, will he add another to the mix? Getty

Soaring to Aussie fame after winning the fifth season of Australia's Got Talent, Jack Vidgen is now vying for the King of the Jungle. That's right, according to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old has traded his microphone for a water flask on this season of I'm A Celeb.

Adam and Simon from Gogglebox

The reactors become the reactees! Instagram

Aussies were saddened to see this dynamic duo leave the Gogglebox couch, but now Adam and Simon are headed for our screens once more. Except, this time, people will be reacting to them!

Pettifleur Berenger

With Pettifleur around, it's sure to be a dramatic season. Instagram

Are those ruffled feathers we hear? This Real Housewives of Melbourne star is sure to add some drama and flair to the jungle.