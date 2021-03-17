Taking to Instagram, Lincoln (pictured), who portrayed Geoff in the beloved soap, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the Summer Bay alumni catching up at the iconic Diner. Instagram

Among those in attendance at the shoot was Lincoln Lewis, Bec Hewitt, Ada Nicodemou and Luke Jacobz, all of whom took part in the cheeky reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Lincoln, who portrayed Geoff in the beloved soap, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of the Summer Bay alumni catching up at the iconic Diner.

“So it’s been a couple of years since I’ve been in the Home and Away diner … I think I’m seeing a few familiar faces,” Lincoln quipped in the video.

The 33-year-old then turned the camera on all-too-familiar set, which revealed current cast members Ada Nicodemou and Luke Jacobz, who portray Leah and Angelo respectively.

Also in the video was Bec Hewitt (née Cartwright) reuniting with her Summer bay chums, but even funnier was the fact they were all dressed in their DWTS costumes.

Oh, my god,” Lincoln continued before Ada replied, “Oh, hello!"

He added: "Hello fam, are yous just hanin' out in the diner today?"

Bec, who was clad in a shimmery jade green frock chimed: "I’m just here with Leah… what would you like to drink?"

The foursome laughed, before Lincoln added: I’ll have an Alf special," referring to Summer Bay Stalwart Alf Stewart (portrayed by actor Ray Meagher). "I’ve heard they are just delicious!"

Luke then asked, "An alf special?" to which Lincoln replied, "Yep, a flamin' galah special!"

Enthusiastic fans seemingly couldn't contain their excitement, with thousands taking to the social platform to comment on the cheeky video.

"Oh my lil h&a fan girl heart is singing hahah! This is so fab, good luck to the lot of you, I’ll be trying to work out how to watch along with the show in the UK!" one person wrote.

"Just reminding me of the days when the h&a cast would dominate dancing. Can’t wait to see how you all go," another person stated.

Meanwhile, a third person added: "Best group can’t wait to see you guys dance!"