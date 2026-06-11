Winter wellness starts at home: simple ways to help protect your family

Now the temperature has plummeted, it’s not just a new jumper, a hydration-packed skincare routine or a winter soup recipe that is front of mind. It only takes one member of the family to be struck down with the flu for priorities to quickly switch from winter woollies to winter wellness — especially when older loved ones are part of the picture.

As we spend more time indoors, common colds and respiratory illnesses circulate much faster. So, whether you’re caring for yourself, a young family or older relatives, understanding the risk of illness, and how to protect your family, matters.

While viruses such as influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can affect people of all ages, older people are at greater risk of serious illness and hospitalisation during the colder months.

Why older people face a greater risk

Our immune system becomes less effective at fighting off infections as we age, which means respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV can have more serious consequences for older people. For people aged 65 and over — and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 and over — these viruses carry a significantly higher risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and complications.

RSV is often associated with young children, but it can be equally serious for older adults, particularly those with underlying health conditions. For families with older members at home or nearby, being mindful of your own health status before visits or close contact is one of the simplest ways to protect the people you care about — especially in multigenerational households.

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While it’s near impossible to avoid every winter bug, vaccinations remain the most effective defence against serious illness from influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. The good news is that these vaccines are free for eligible people.

Under the National Immunisation Program, older Australians who hold or are eligible for a Medicare card can get:

Annual flu vaccine: Free for people aged 65 years and over and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 6 months and over.

Free for people aged 65 years and over and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 6 months and over. RSV vaccine: Now available free for people aged 75 and over and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 60 and over since 15 th May 2026.

Now available free for people aged 75 and over and for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 60 and over since 15 May 2026. COVID-19 vaccines: Free for all adults regardless of Medicare or visa status. The vaccine is recommended every 12 months for people aged 65-74, and every 6 months for those 75 years and over.

Even better — your flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines can all be given at the same appointment, so you can protect yourself against all three in a single visit.

Staying up to date with vaccinations is one of the best ways older people can protect their health this winter. Speak with your GP or pharmacist about which vaccinations are recommended for you or visit health.gov.au/winter-vaccinations for more information.

Simple ways to help reduce the spread at home

While daily hygiene practices seem obvious, winter is an important reminder to keep on top of it. Frequent handwashing — particularly before preparing food or after being in public spaces — remains one of the most effective ways to limit transmission. Keeping shared living areas well ventilated by opening windows when possible can also help. If you’re feeling unwell with cold or flu symptoms, staying home and away from older household members or relatives, even briefly, is one of the most protective things you can do.

For families in multi-generational homes, having a conversation early in the season about winter health plans — including recommended vaccinations and what to do if someone becomes unwell — can help everyone feel more prepared.

Because the best thing you can do for the people you love this winter is help keep them well.