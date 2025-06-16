In case you missed it, World Wellness Day was on June 14th. It’s a day that celebrates individuals reconnecting with themselves, loved ones, communities and nature to enhance their overall wellbeing.

Don’t worry if it wasn’t on your radar, because if you look around, you’ll find that wellness occurs every day. It’s so present in our lives, that Swisse have just announced an unofficial sixth love language: acts of wellness.

While similar to the traditional acts of service, an act of wellness is all about supporting your loved one’s mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. From booking a physio appointment for your partner, or inviting your friend to join you on a weekend walk, these acts of wellness deserve to be recognised.

Which is why Swisse are offering you the chance to win one of three $1,000 Luxury Escapes vouchers. Interested? We certainly are! We’ve got all the information you need to know below.

How can you win?

Swisse want to know about a random act of wellness that you have participated in for a loved one, whether that be your family, partner, friend, or perhaps even a complete stranger.

All you need to do is head to the Swisse Random Acts Of Wellness page, enter your details and share your random act of wellness.

What is the prize?

Once the competition closes, three winners will be randomly drawn, and each will win a $1,000 Luxury Escapes gift card.

That means you and the family could be jetting off to Bali or perhaps get away to a country escape a few hours from Sydney.

Whatever you decide, there is some serious R&R just waiting to happen!

What are acts of wellness?

According to Swisse, 87 per cent of Aussies are looking after their partner’s health and wellbeing in ways that aren’t always celebrated. From cooking up a homemade soup when they’re unwell to making them a herbal tea… just because they deserve it.

Research also shows that 73 per cent of Australians consider ‘looking after other’s wellness’ to be the ultimate way of showing and receiving love.

“True care often hides in the boring stuff – like reminding someone to stretch or actually drink water. It’s time we celebrate those everyday efforts,” says renowned psychologist Carly Dober, who has teamed up with Swisse.

If you know someone who loves the gym, perhaps offering a magnesium supplement or a heat pack to soothe sore muscles is the way to earn their affection.

However you show your acts of wellness, just know that your loved ones appreciate it more that you realise (and that it could win you $1,000).

So, are you ready to share your random act of wellness?