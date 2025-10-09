Simple ways to keep your joints moving freely

Joint pain is often brushed aside as ‘normal’ part of ageing, but looking after your joints is essential for staying active and independent at every stage of life. We all experience the occasional stiffness but when everyday movements such as walking upstairs, sitting at a desk or getting out of bed start to feel like a struggle, it’s time to take joint health seriously so you can stay confident in doing the things you love.

Why joint mobility matters

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, affecting the whole joint including bone, cartilage, ligaments and muscles. According to Arthritis Australia, OA affects 1 in 5 Aussies over the age of 45 and is now thought to be the result of a joint working extra hard to repair itself. While OA is more common with age, it can begin in midlife, especially in weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips.

Simple stretches for stiff joints

Gentle, regular movement is the best way to protect and support your joints. Stretching can ease stiffness, improve flexibility and keep muscles strong — all of which help take pressure off your joints.

(Credit: Getty Images)

For stiff knees: Tight calves and hamstrings can add stress to your knees. A simple calf stretch can work wonders: place your toes on a step and gently press your heel down. To target the back of the knee, lie on your back with one leg straight and a towel under your ankle. Push the back of your knee down toward the floor, hold briefly, then relax. Repeat five times per leg.

For stiff hips: A hip flexor stretch is a daily must. From a kneeling position, step one foot forward into a gentle lunge. Keep your back knee on the floor and press your hips forward until you feel a stretch at the front of your hip. Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

For stiff backs: The sacroiliac (SI) joint sits at the base of your spine and helps absorb shock. To keep it mobile, try a knee-to-chest stretch: lying on your back, bring one knee toward your chest and hold for 20–30 seconds, then swap legs.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Everyday joint support

Supporting your joints doesn’t require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Arthritis Australia reports that women with OA often find yoga, strength training and Tai Chi particularly helpful. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, cycling, aqua aerobics or light weights are also expert-approved. Even a few minutes of gentle stretching morning and night can make a real difference. Movement, however, is only one part of the picture.

A balanced diet with nutrients that support joint health such as Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin D and calcium, along with weight management, all contribute to the health of your joints too.

What if you’re having a flare up?

Rest is key, but complete inactivity can worsen stiffness. Alternate gentle stretches with periods of rest. Heat packs are also great to have on hand to ease stiffness, while ice can calm swelling. If you want to stay active, try water-based exercise — the buoyancy eases pressure while keeping joints moving.

A supportive boost

While there isn’t one thing that can cure or prevent joint pain and osteoarthritis, supplements can give you that extra boost in your joint health routine. Options such as Blackmores Joint Mobility Plus are designed to relieve joint stiffness and support joint mobility when combined with regular movement, stretching and a balanced diet*.

And remember — if joint pain is interfering with daily life, see your GP or physiotherapist. You can also reach out to one of Blackmores Naturopaths for advice.

