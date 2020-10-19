“I’ve had a conversation, as has Delta [Goodrem],” admits Guy Sebastian of his future on The Voice next year. Channel Nine

Although Guy says The Voice is “a wonderful show to be involved in”, he does want to ensure the “culture” of the singing show is right.

“I want to make sure we’re concentrating on talent and feel-good entertainment, and I think that’s enough,” he says. “I don’t think it needs to be constant drama.”

Sonia Kruger will return to host The Voice when it switches to Channel Seven next year. Channel Nine

In August it was announced The Voice was switching networks to Seven, leaving behind its longtime home at Nine.

The new season of the hit singing reality show produced by ITV Studios Australia will be hosted by Sonia Kruger who previously hosted before Renee Bargh and Darren McMullen took over for the ninth season.

The 55-year-old host shared a photo from the Voice set to share her exciting news with fans, but many were more concerned whether Aussie coaches Delta and Guy would stay with the show.

The future on the show is up in the air for current Voice coaches (pictured from left) Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland. Channel Nine

Director of Programming, Angus Ross said the Seven Network “jumped at the opportunity” to have The Voice on Channel Seven for 2021 and says plans to “supercharge the format are well underway.”

“We’re accustomed to working with some of the best production studios in the country to deliver refreshed formats that have new life breathed into them,” he said.

“We’ve done it with Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife this year – and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to responsibly reimagine the format for The Voice 2021.

“We’ll deliver an established franchise ramped up for newer and bigger audiences, in a lean production format that speaks to modern viewers.”

