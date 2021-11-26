Metric Cups and Spoons
|
Cups
|
Grams
|
1 cup
|
250g
|
3/4 cup
|
190g
|
2/3 cup
|
170g
|
1/2 cup
|
125g
|
1/3 cup
|
80g
|
1/4 cup
|
60g
|
1 tablespoon
|
20g
|
1 teaspoon
|
5g
One dessert spoon is the equivalent of two teaspoons.
Unfortunately, when converting ingredients from grams to cups it isn’t that simple. For example, one cup of butter will weigh more than one cup of quinoa flakes. The table below will help you convert a couple of the most common recipe ingredients.
Common ingredients
|
Cups
|
Weight (g)
|
Butter
|
1
|
250
|
Flour
|
1
|
125
|
Caster sugar
|
1
|
220
|
White sugar
|
1
|
220
|
Brown sugar
|
1
|
155
|
Icing sugar
|
1
|
155
|
Milk
|
1
|
150
|
Water
|
1
|
1000
|
Rice
|
1
|
155
|
Honey and golden syrup
|
1
|
350
|
Rolled oats
|
1
|
90
For the exact conversion for different ingredients use this calculator.
You can also use this page to convert some of your favourite ingredients from millilitres to cups.