How to store cooked prawns in the lead-up to Christmas

Fresh prawns (both cooked and raw) are a popular ingredient in many recipes and cuisines. From prawns on the BBQ to a spicy red Thai prawn curry, it’s a seafood favourite, especially on Christmas Day.

While it’s best to buy prawns fresh and eat them as soon as possible, you can store them safely in the fridge or freezer to enjoy later.

Here’s everything you need to know!

There’s nothing like fresh prawns! (Credit: Getty)

How long do cooked prawns last in the fridge?

Cooked prawns, as well as raw prawns, can be kept in the fridge for up to three days. If you think they won’t be eaten in that time, it’s best to store them in the freezer for up to three months.

How to store cooked prawns in the fridge

Fresh prawns, cooked or raw, can be stored in the fridge for 2-3 days between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.

According to Food Wise, when storing your prawns it’s best to keep them in their shell, in an airtight container, or covered tightly with plastic wrap away from other food, in the coldest part of the fridge (which is the usually the bottom shelf).

To ensure there’s no risk of bacteria build-up, bring a small esky or cool bag when you purchase your prawns so that you can ensure your produce is kept in the coldest conditions from the shop to your plate.

Then pop the prawns in the fridge or freezer as soon as you get home.

An Aussie seafood fave, especially at Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

Can you freeze cooked prawns?

If you plan to freeze your prawns, cooked or raw, it’s important that you first check with the fishmonger that the product hasn’t been frozen before – prawns are highly perishable in their raw state and so are often frozen or boiled at sea as soon as they are caught.

If they have been frozen before do not refreeze the batch and use the prawns as soon as possible.

Cooked or uncooked prawns that have never been frozen can be kept in the freezer for up to 3 months at minus 18 degrees Celsius (or below).

Some household fridges and freezers may not run as low as the above temperatures – if in doubt check your fridge or freezer’s temperature.

When freezing prawns, it’s best to leave the shell and head on, as this acts as an insulator. Place the prawns in a freezer-proof container, filling the container to three-quarters, leaving room for water to be added. Cover with water, seal with a lid, and tape around the lid. Don’t forget to label and date the container.

The best part of a seafood platter! (Credit: Getty)

How do you defrost prawns?

When you’re ready to eat your prawns, Seafood Health Facts recommends that frozen seafood must be thawed properly.

It’s not a good idea to thaw prawns at room temperature as the outer cell tissue will defrost first and encourage the growth of bacteria, as well as drying the shell out.

The best method is to cover the prawns and let them defrost slowly in your fridge over 36 to 48 hours. Once thawed, prawns should not be refrozen.

