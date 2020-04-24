Googleboxer Jad Nehmetallah has been joining his pals Matty and Sarah Marie Fahd via video link amid COVID-19 restrictions, and thankfully his virtual appearances haven't stopped the on-couch banter between the friends.
WATCH: Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd mute Jad as he raves on about MasterChef
On Thursday's episode, there was a hilarious moment when new mum Sarah Marie couldn't take any more of Jad's overwhelming excitement and decided to shut him up.
The comedy encounter came as the trio watched an episode of MasterChef: Back to Win, while she breastfed her five-month-old son Malik.
After a scene where fan-fave Poh Ling Yeow produced a "flawless" chiffon cake in less than 90 minutes, Jad almost had a meltdown.
"I love MasterChef! I live for MasterChef! I die for MasterChef," he shouted from the laptop.
Which was when Sarah Marie brutally leaned over and pressed the mute button, shutting down Jad once and for all.
Sarah Marie muted Jad when his excitement became too annoying.
Channel 10
"Oh, thank god. Now you can eat in peace, my little boy," Matty said, as he lovingly gazed at his newborn son.
Jad could be the Gogglebox's most out-spoken MasterChef fan.
Last week he was clearly thrilled to see his favourite chef, Gordon Ramsay, make an entrance on the hit cooking show.
"IS THAT RAMSAY?" Jed shouted as he sat on the couch alongside Matty and Sarah Marie via video chat from his own home, due to coronavirus restrictions.
Jad watched the episode with his pals via video link.
Channel 10
"Hi, I'm Gordon" the celebrity chef told the MasterChef contestants, which was when Jad went into complete meltdown.
"Ramsay! Ramsay! I love you!" he yelled, as Sarah Marie and Matty said in unison, "It's your husband" to their friend.
Jad was thrilled to see Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef.
Channel 10
Jad has been open about his man-crush on Gordon before.
Last year, while discussing potential baby names for Sarah and Matty's new arrival, Jad stuck to his one true love.