We are all in search of that elusive perfect pair of jeans that works for just about any occasion, from casual Fridays at work to weekend lunches with the girls, date night, shopping trips and so much more. As well as the style of jeans, size is one of the most important factors to get right – and it’s not always easy.

For starters, jean sizes in Australia can be a bit different depending on the brand, cut and even the type of denim used. But more than that, your jeans size could be completely different depending on where you buy them, because Australian sizes aren’t the same as US or European sizes.

For example, a European size 34 in Australia is a size 6 and in the US it’s a size 2. And if you use the “universal” measure of your waist (in inches), this is is around a 24.

It’s no wonder so many of us end up confused when we’re trying on different pairs of pants.

So we’ve put together this jeans size conversion guide to make it easier for you to get the right pair wherever you shop.

(Credit: Getty)

How to measure your jeans size: quick guide

Finding the right size of jeans can be a lot easier if you know your measurements. It also helps when you’re shopping for other clothes online, and you can do it in just a few simple steps.

Wear your underwear or something comfortable but not too loose-fitting . Use a measuring tape to get the following measurements , ideally in centimetres and inches: Waist: Wrap the measuring tape around the narrowest part between your bottom ribs and hips. It’s usually just above or in line with your belly button. Hips: Measure around the widest part of your hips, which is usually right above or on your bum. Leg length (inseam): Put the tape measure on the inside of your leg, from your crotch to your ankle. Write all the measurements down and keep them handy for future jeans and other clothes shopping.

Get your jeans size from a favourite pair

Another way to get your jeans size is to your best-fitting pair of jeans. Just lay them on a flat surface and use a measuring tape to get the width of the waistband and the length of the inner seam. Or, if they’re still available for sale, check the store’s website.

Just keep in mind that this method isn’t usually as accurate because jeans stretch and mould to the shape of our bodies over time. So measuring your own body is the most accurate way to get your jeans size, especially if conversion is involved.

Jeans size conversion guide

Waist measurements in inches are often used for general sizing, and can actually help you work out your baseline for Australian sizes. All you need to do is add the two numbers from your waist measurement together. For example, someone with a 26 inch waist would add the 2 and 6 together, which equals a size 8 in Australian sizing.

Waist measurements and size conversions when shopping in Australia

22 inch waist (size 22) = Australian size 4

Australian size 4 24 inch waist (size 24) = Australian size 6

Australian size 6 26 inch waist (size 26) = Australian size 8

Australian size 8 28 inch waist (size 28) = Australian size 10

Australian size 10 30 inch waist (size 30) = Australian size 12

Australian size 12 32 inch waist (size 32) = Australian size 14

Australian size 14 34 inch waist (size 34) = Australian size 16

Australian size 16 36 inch waist (size 36) = Australian size 18

Australian size 18 38 inch waist (size 38) = Australian size 20

Australian size 20 40 inch waist (size 40) = Australian size 22

Australian size 22 42 inch waist (size 42) = Australian size 24

Australian size 24 44 inch waist (size 44) = Australian size 26

Australian size 26 46 inch waist (size 46) = Australian size 28

UK jeans sizes

Lucky for us, Australia and the UK have similar clothing sizes and you can basically convert UK to AUS sizes at a like for like ratio (depending on the brand).

Australian to US jeans size conversion guide

Women’s sizes in the US start at 0 for a slim, model-esque body type and goes up from there, so the size of your jeans will have a smaller number than in Australia. In fact, you can just subtract 4 from your Australian size to get your US size.

AU size 4 = US size 0

US size 0 AU size 6 = US size 2

US size 2 AU size 8 = US size 4

US size 4 AU size 10 = US size 6

US size 6 AU size 12 = US size 8

US size 8 A U size 14 = US size 10

US size 10 A U size 16 = US size 12

US size 12 A U size 18 = US size 14

US size 14 A U size 20 = US size 16

US size 16 A U size 22 = US size 18

US size 18 A U size 24= US size 20

US size 20 A U size 26 = US size 22

US size 22 AU size 28 = US size 24

Australian to European (EU) jeans size conversion guide

European jean sizes are very different from Australia, the US and also the UK. Most EU sizes starting at a size 32 and go up from there. For example, an Australian women’s size 10 in Euro sizing is 38 and a pair of size 12 jeans are a 40 in Euro sizing. It also gets a bit confusing because the European standard doesn’t apply to all of Europe – it’s mostly in Germany and Scandinavian countries. Italy and France, for example, usually have their own women’s size charts. But it’s helpful for international websites that have EU sizes (and you can always use your measurements if you want to double-check).

AU size 4 = EU size 32

EU size 32 AU size 6 = EU size 34

EU size 34 AU size 8 = EU size 36

EU size 36 AU size 10 = EU size 38

EU size 38 AU size 12 = EU size 40

EU size 40 A U size 14 = EU size 42

EU size 42 A U size 16 = EU size 44

EU size 44 A U size 18 = EU size 46

EU size 46 A U size 20 = EU size 48

EU size 48 A U size 22 = EU size 50

EU size 50 A U size 24= EU size 52

EU size 52 A U size 26 = EU size 54

EU size 54 AU size 28 = EU size 56

(Credit: Getty)

What about Small, Medium, Large sizing?

Unfortunately, jeans size conversion isn’t as straightforward when brands use Small, Medium and Large sizing. These sizes typically range from XXS to XXXL but the number of X’s (used to refer to “extra small” or “extra large”) can vary.

For example, if you’re a size 12 in Australia, you could be a S for some brands, a M for others and even an L for a few brands that tend to run small in their sizes. So you’re best bet for this type of sizing is to check the brand or store’s sizing chart against your measurements.

(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Vanity sizing and your jeans size

Have you ever worn a pair of jeans that fit well, but then found that another pair from another brand in the same size doesn’t? That’s because sizing between brands (and sometimes even within the brand) are inconsistent – there’s no industry standard for what constitutes a size 6 versus a size 8 in Australia.

Also, there’s the issue of vanity sizing. Vanity sizing is when a set of measurements that used to be one size (e.g. a size 8) is adjusted to be a smaller size (e.g. a size 2) to make the wearers feel more confident.

So when you’re shopping for jeans, or anything else, it’s useful to have your measurements handy to check the sizing guide. And remember, ultimately it’s about finding the best fit regardless of the number or letter shown on the tag.