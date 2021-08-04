It's all in the smile... Instagram

The footage looked as though it had been taken during filming before Hayley was sent packing, but one glaring detail suggests it was taken after: Matt’s shiny new teeth.

As pointed out by The Wash, the Farmer has had a smile makeover receiving porcelain veneers since appearing on the show, suggesting the video was captured well after filming wrapped.

In recent weeks the couple have been seen exchanging flirty comments online including Hayley writing “hot boy sh*t” on a recent selfie from the farmer.

Even contestants of the show allegedly believe Matt and Hayley are dating, according to gossip podcast So Dramatic! that is.

"Some Farmer Wants a Wife contestants have revealed to So Dramatic! that they think Matt pulled a Blake Garvey after the reunion and is now with Hayley," the show's host, Megan Pustetto revealed.

Hayley recently revealed she's pregnant with Farmer Will's child. Seven

While Hayley confirmed she is pregnant with Farmer Will’s child just recently she also detailed how their relationship came to be and how it came to end.

According to the 25-year-old she and Will are no longer together, ending things around the time she discovered she was pregnant, in April this year.

So, as wildly overwhelming as this love triangle/square/octagon may be, it is a possibility Hayley and Matt have reunited between April and now.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the reunion plays out and who will speak up after it has aired.

