Honestly, it was enough for us. While we were still a tad shocked at how easily he'd dumped Jess, we couldn't help but feel happy for this new blossoming couple.

But now, it looks like the fairytale is over.

Alex confirmed his split with Henrietta on his Instagram earlier in October, telling a questioning follower on his Instagram account: "To put you at ease Henrietta and I not together anymore but we remain friends. Sorry for the late reply just had a bit on."

The follower who had first asked the question wrote back to apologise for hassling him, but ever the calm collected cat, Alex simply replied: "We cool 😎."

Henrietta herself hasn't publicly commented on the split, however she's continued sharing updates to her own Instagram account with her friends and appears to be avoiding answering fan's questions about where Alex is.

On Monday, she shared a selfie with a close friend, writing: "Never a dull moment with this ballerina."

And it certainly looks as though there's no bad blood between the two.

Alex himself liked Henrietta's post from Monday, which suggests the pair are on good terms.

Of course if anything, we can also safely take comfort in knowing that the pair did have some form of relationship, and not a showmance, as is so common in reality TV world.

In early September, Henrietta looked to be enjoying some time at Alex's property, sharing a picture of herself and Alex alongside another local farmer and writing: "With my two favourite farmers this morning in rainy Currumbin."

Of course, it's a little disappointing to see the end for these two, but at least it looks as though they're both moving on in a positive way - surrounded by friends and family.

And who knows, perhaps they'll both find their happily ever after somewhere else that's not in front of a prying camera.

