All of the Backyard and Pool Reveals from Week 11 of The Block

In the penultimate week of The Block 2025, the contestants were feeling the heat as they raced towards the finishing line and to judging day, where they would present their backyards and pools.

All season long, they’ve been reminded to squirrel money away for their landscaping budget, and while some teams took this advice to heart, those that didn’t felt serious financial strain in Week 11.

Backyard and Pool week wasn’t without its drama; however, there were plenty of happy moments in Daylesford, namely a joint birthday celebration.

One thing was assured, though – Robby and Mat were less than impressed when they saw Emma and Ben’s wine cellar!

Scroll on for all the backyard and pool reveals from Week 11 of The Block.

The Block 2025: Week 11 Backyard and Pool Reveals

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Spent

Emma and Ben spent $19,375.

Scores

The couple was awarded a 9 and a ½ from Dave Franklin, Darren, and Shaynna, and a 9 from Marty – resulting in a total score of 37 and a ½. After using their secret gnome, their final score then became 38 and a ½, and they won the week!

Feedback

The judges were major fans of the landscaping, which they said reminded them of the rolling hills of Daylesford. They were also impressed by the choice of plants and the incredible cabana space – it was a huge week of positives for Em and Ben!

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can spent $9,753 – the lowest any team spent in Week 11.

Scores

The couple was awarded an 8 from Dave Franklin, Darren, and Shaynna, and a 7 and a ½ from Marty, resulting in a final score of 31 and a ½ – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

Despite Han and Can having high hopes for their Japanese-inspired garden, the judges had mixed feelings. While Shaynna was a fan, Darren, Dave, and Marty were left unsure how it would appeal to buyers.. It wasn’t all lost however, as the judges were impressed by the Japanese-style arbour.

See more of Han and Can’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Spent

Britt and Taz spent $40,348.

Scores

Britt and Taz were awarded a 9 and a ½ from both Dave Franklin and Darren, a 9 and ¾ from Shaynna, and a 9 from Marty, resulting in a final score of 37 and ¾.

Feedback

While there was some debate between the judges over the location and practicality of the outdoor creeks, overall Britt and Taz received praise for their wellness-inspired back garden, and how each section blended seamlessly into the next.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia spent $18,551.

Scores

Sonny and Alicia were awarded a 9 from both Dave Franklin and Shaynna, 9 and a ½ from Darren, and 9 and ¼ from Marty, resulting in a total final overall score of 36 and ¾.

Feedback

There was a lot to love in Sonny and Alicia’s backyard, which Darren described as “perfect.” With lots of space for kids to run around in, a huge outdoor table for entertaining, and an impressive pool cabana, the judges were all in agreement that their garden would be a major selling point to buyers with families.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Spent

Robby and Mat spent $57,151 – the highest amount spent by a team in Week 11.

Scores

Robby and Mat were awarded a 9 and a ½ from all four judges, resulting in a final score of 38. While this was the original winning score by half a point, the friends ended Week 11 in second place after Emma and Ben played their secret gnome.

Feedback

After spending almost 60,000, Robby and Mat put everything on the line in Week 11. Luckily, it paid off and the judges loved everything about the space, especially the huge open fire place and the pool. While the cabana was more basic than the ones at the other houses, overall, there was still plenty to love.

See more of Robby and Mat’s house here.