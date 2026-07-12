“I know where his heart lies”: Keeley speaks out on Dylan’s final FWAW pick

Keeley’s exit from Farmer Wants A Wife might have been unconventional, but she’s got no regrets.

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The marketing executive, 23, left the Channel Seven show during the black-tie dinner, but Dylan didn’t send her home.

Instead, Keeley chose to walk away after Ally’s bombshell return from her walkout over Dylan’s kiss with Keeley.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Keeley admits she decided to leave after seeing Dylan’s undeniable chemistry with Ally.

“I always thought Ally would come back,” she reveals.

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Keeley has broken her silence after her departure from Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“Being in the environment with Ally and Dylan, they had such an amazing connection. That’s something you don’t just walk away from.”

“So I knew at some point she’d come back or he’d reach out to her.”

“So I wasn’t completely shocked when she did walk in at the black tie event.”

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Keeley says she had a strong connection with Dylan, but felt very confident that he was going to pick Ally as his final choice.

“Seeing Ally come back and then so quickly [they] just gel together,” she continues.

“I think watching that, it makes you realise, okay, I know where his heart lies, and it’s definitely going to be Ally.”

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Keeley’s arrival didn’t fail to cause a stir in the house, with Ally leaving the farm after learning of her kiss with Dylan.

“I knew that Ally and Dylan had a really strong connection, but […] you don’t understand the extent of how deep their connection really was,” Keeley says of the drama.

“I think [mine and Dylan’s kiss] was more of a kiss to see if there was any romance or anything there, just more testing the waters.

“I didn’t have a chance to explain that to Ally, so it could have been taken maybe the wrong way, and that he was still exploring his other connections.”

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Ally’s kiss with Dylan caused a stir upon her bombshell return, but Keeley says she felt “sorry” for Dylan, who didn’t want to upset anyone. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Keeley says she initially had a strong connection to Dylan on their solo date, but things changed when she arrived back on the farm.

“The hardest part in this whole experience is coming in later,” she admits.

“You enter, you have that first date. With Dylan, I had blinders on; to be fair, I was like a deer in the headlights.”

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“I was like, ‘Oh, Dylan’s really cool; it’d be cool to explore this further’. Then we entered the house, and I very quickly realised that he did have very strong connections with, particularly Ally and Scarlett.

“So I think naturally, I just took a bit of a step back, which is probably not the best approach to have in an environment like this, but I think it’s only natural to be like, ‘Oh, he likes her, so I’m just gonna take a step back’.”

While she noticed Dylan’s connection with Ally early on, she still feels he gave her a chance as a latecomer, comparing the situation to that of Farmer Alex and Eddy‘s.

“I think Dylan has been more open-minded than Alex,” she shares.

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“Dylan and I – particularly on our one-on-one date when we went riding – I think he really did try to put the other girls and his connection with Ally and Scarlett at the back of his mind.”

It’s only Scarlett and Ally remaining, so who will Dylan pick? Keeley’s betting on Ally. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“And I didn’t feel like they were with us or hindering us in that environment. He really did just pay attention to me, which was really nice.”

“It was nice to know that he still wanted to engage with the other girls and not just completely be like Ally, Ally, Ally.”

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So, does she think it would have been different if she’d come in at the beginning? Maybe, but she’s not losing sleep over it.

“I genuinely think Dylan and I would just be really good friends,” she says with a laugh.

“I think we just get along really well, and we have the same interests and drive in life. I’m not quite sure if the romantic connection was there, but he’d be a really, really cool friend.”

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