The insane true story of ‘Chimp Crazy’

In 2020, billions of eyeballs tuned in from across the world to Tiger King, a true crime Netflix documentary series that followed the antics of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, and eclectic collectors such as the now incarcerated Joe Exotic.

It was an unbelievable true story that took the internet by storm, exposing the seedy underbelly of animal trafficking, roadside zoos, and unethical exotic animal breeding while following the polarising individuals who profited from these activities.

Fast forward to 2024, and the same team behind Tiger King has come together for Chimp Crazy, a new four-part HBO miniseries that explores the strong bonds primate owners form with their incredibly intelligent pets, as well as the risks they face being in such close proximity to such wild, and frankly dangerous animals.

You’ve never seen anything like Chimp Crazy before. (Credit: Binge)

What is Chimp Crazy about?

Chimp Crazy explores the “captivating, often unfathomable, and secretive world of raising chimpanzees and the colourful and complicated cast of characters that inhabit it,” according to the official synopsis.

While several chimp owners, chimp advocates, and those who have been impacted by a primate in their life (both in a positive and negative manner) are featured, it is Tonia Haddix who takes centre stage alongside her “son” Tonka.

Describing herself as the “Dolly Parton of chimps,” the glamazon’s obsession with the former movie star drives her to make some very questionable choices that unfold in real-time during the docu-series.

Tonia certainly is a colourful character! (Credit: Binge)

Is Chimp Crazy a true story?

Chimp Crazy is a story inspired by true, real-life events.

Tonia Haddix concocted an elaborate hoax to maintain “ownership” over retired Hollywood chimp Tonka after PETA sought to remove him from her care at the now-defunct Missouri Primate Foundation in 2017.

That same year the not-for-profit animal rights organisation also sued the foundation for violating the Endangered Species Act.

While Tonia took over care of the chimps living at the Foundation at her own facility, PETA also felt that Tonia was providing inadequate care to the animals, and made a move to remove them from her possession. However, when they came to collect the primates, Tonka was missing.

According to Tonia, Tonka had died and been cremated, but PETA did not believe her claims.

In the months that followed the animal rights organisation launched a public appeal alongside actor Alan Cumming (who co-starred in the 1997 movie ‘Buddy‘ with Tonka) to find him, with a $10,000 reward on offer to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

Ultimately it was revealed that Tonka had been sequestered away in a basement cage by Tonia, who could not face being separated from him. Curiously, in a twisted turn of fate, it was the production crew of Chimp Crazy who brought this to the attention of the authorities and PETA after Tonia revealed her misguided scheme- something that will play for audiences in the series.

After lying in court about Tonka’s death, Tonia now faces a hefty legal bill and up to five years in prison if she is found guilty of criminal perjury.

Tonka worked alongside actor Alan Cumming on the 1997 film ‘Buddy’. (Credit: Supplied)

Where is Tonia Haddix now?

In the two years since PETA removed the now 32-year-old Tonka from her “care”, Tonia has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Surprisingly, the former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker hasn’t made so much of a peep anywhere online, something we are sure will change once viewers from around the world tune into Chimp Crazy.

While it remains to be seen whether or not her fame will match that of notorious exotic animal dealer Joe Exotic, we are sure Tonia will emerge from wherever she has been hiding in the months to come.

In March 2023, Tonia was ordered by the US Federal Court to pay $224,404.24 in attorneys’ fees and costs to PETA after she “repeatedly committed perjury and submitted false information to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.”

It is currently unclear if she has settled this debt or has been jailed for her alleged crimes.

Tonka has been living his best life at his new home where his favourite things are sunshine, juice, and fleece blankets. (Credit: Save the Chimps)

What happened to Tonka the chimp?

Since March 2023 Tonka has resided at the Save the Chimps Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Florida, USA.

The facility is the largest privately funded chimpanzee sanctuary in the world and is home to more than 260 chimpanzees, who reside in various social groups across a 200-acre property.

According to the organisation, when Tonka first arrived he was very excited to explore his new home. While initially uncomfortable about making new friends after not having any for so long, Tonka bonded with fellow newcomers Jacob and Cayleb very quickly.

The trio then became inseparable and went on to join a larger chimpanzee group called ‘Doug’s family’ where they all benefit from relationships with 14 other rescued chimpanzees.

“We have the freedom to choose whether to be inside or outside on our 3-acre island home, and I’m making up for lost time by enjoying the summer breeze and soaking up the Florida sunshine,” Tonka’s profile reads on the Save the Chimps website.

“I spend the majority of each day with my family, playing, and relaxing, and I get particularly excited to join in on grooming.”

After spending much of his life locked in a cage, Tonka is now living his best life away from Tonia. (Credit: Binge)

Where can I watch Chimp Crazy in Australia?

Episodes of Chimp Crazy will be released weekly on Australian streaming service Binge from Monday, August 19 until Monday, September 4.

