Celine Dion’s private health battle comes to light in new documentary

Musical legend Celine Dion is pulling back the curtain on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in a new documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, coming soon to Prime Video.

The documentary will delve into her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis, providing a “raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career”, as per the official synopsis.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Celine Dion in the press release.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

What is Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)?

In December 2022, the singer first revealed she was suffering from an incurable neurological condition that causes muscle spasms, and rigidity in the torso and limbs – otherwise known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

The news ultimately led to the cancellation of her Courage World Tour, and a year later, Celine’s older sister Claudette Dion spoke with 7 Jours to say that whilst her younger sister was “working hard” to combat the condition, her future was uncertain.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette told the Canadian outlet in December 2023. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.”

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s one out of a million cases, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

What is I Am: Celine Dion about?

In the documentary, the 55-year-old takes us through an intimate journey inside her past and present as she reveals her battle with SPS and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her fans.

From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a “global megastar’s never-before-seen private life”.

“An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

Where to watch I Am: Celine Dion in Australia

I Am: Celine Dion, produced by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, will be available to stream on Prime Video from June 25.

