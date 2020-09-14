After Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin shared their ultrasound on Instagram over the weekend, fans begged them to name their child after Bindi's late father Steve. Instagram

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, adding that they could envision Bindi and Chandler choosing to pay tribute to the Crocodile Hunter with at least part of their child's name.

“Somewhere along those lines Steve's name will be included in his grandchild’s name i can just see it now,” the fan wrote.

In happier times: Bindi, Steve, Robert and Terri Irwin. Instagram

In the Instagram image, Chandler and Bindi are dressed in their trademark khaki outfits as they hold up ultrasound images of their unborn child while also holding a koala and joey in their other arms.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” Bindi captioned the post.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

Steve (pictured with Bindi) died in 2006, when his daughter was only eight years old. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler, who married at Australia Zoo in March, first revealed news of Bindi’s pregnancy in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Bindi’s father Steve tragically died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary in Port Douglas, NSW. Bindi was just eight years old at the time.