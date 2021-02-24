Instagram

From the get go, Crocodile Hunter Steve made sure baby Bindi wasn’t afraid to get up close and personal with the wildlife at the family menagerie.

One of the earliest snaps of the youngster shows Steve and mum Terri cradling Bindi, while a gigantic snake wraps itself around the trio.

To celebrate Steve Irwin Day in 2019, Bindi shared the sweet snap on Instagram, along with the caption: “‪Thank you so much for helping us celebrate #SteveIrwinDay.

“Remembering the greatest Wildlife Warrior and best Dad. It’s a blessing to continue his work with my amazing family. We hope to make him proud,” she added.

Wrap me up in your love!

In another throwback snap, which Bindi shared on the social platform, the trio are once again seen embracing an even bigger serpent.

“My incredible parents. I love you both forever,” Bindi captioned the snap, which shows the wildlife warrior as a youngster wearing a teeny-weenie Australia Zoo shirt.

"You will always be my superhero!"

In 2020, Bindi shared another father-daughter snap, along with the caption: “You will always be my superhero.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment of the adorable photo, which shows the late Corcodile Hunter and baby Bindi dressed in a sweet animal-print romper.

“Your Dad will always touch our hearts with all his adventures and amazing energy for life!!” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: “Your dad was amazing.”

Memorable moments

To celebrate Father’s Day in 2019, Bindi shared an emotional video, which shows a selection of candid moments from her earliest days with dad Steve.

“Reflecting on these wonderful moments. Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever,” she captioned the video.

Bindi's first steps

In another candid family snap, Bindi takes her first steps at Uluru in Australia’s Red Centre while hanging on to mum Terri and dad Steve’s hands.

Bindi delighted fans when she shared the image on Instagram in 2019, writing: “Reflecting on this special moment. Holding hands and learning to walk in the heart of Australia.

“I’m thankful every day for the unconditional love and support of my wonderful parents. My guiding lights, always,” she added.

Close encounters

One of the cutest and most candid snaps of the father-daughter duo shows the pair laughing out loud, while Steve introduces Bindi to an echidna.

Bindi shared the image for Steve’s birthday in 2020, writing: “Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me."

Collision course

Steve was loved and adored across the globe, and in 2002 he, Terri and Bindi attended the premiere of The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California.

Photos from the glamorous red carpet event show the Irwin clan arriving in true wildlife warrior fashion – atop a mighty elephant.

Kisses in the outback!

In 2006, Bindi took another family trip to the Northern Territory, and while there she posed for a snap alongside dad Steve, with Uluru in the background.

In the sweet snap, the mini wildlife warrior leans in close to Steve and gives him a smooch on the cheek.

Walking side by side

Bindi has made it her mission to continue her father’s legacy, and to celebrate the premiere of season two of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, she shared an emotional throwback snap of her dad in the desert.

“It is such a blessing to share our journey and continue Dad’s legacy. I feel like he is walking beside us every day we film this wonderful show,” Bindi wrote at the time.

Culinary creations

One of Bindi’s most recent throwback posts shows the father-daughter duo having fun in the kitchen, while preparing some delicious smoothies.

“Smoothie Sunday. #Flashback to these wonderful moments with my superhero,” she wrote.

And then there were four!

To celebrate bindi's 22nd birthday, brother Robert shared an adorable throwback snap, which shows the moment the siblings met for the very first time.

"Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I entered the world. I’ll always treasure the story of the first time you met me," Robert captioned.

"It was around the time this photo was taken, just after I was born and you decided that it was your job to name me... and then promptly named me Brian!" he quipped.

