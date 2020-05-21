Reggie split from her husband Dale Sorenson in 2012 and has struggled with depression. Getty

Reggie Bird

Winner of the third season of the show in 2003, she is rumoured to return in 2020. But since appearing on BB, Reggie has struggled personally becoming legally blind and caring for her son Lucas, 9, who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Reggie also split from her husband Dale Sorenson in 2012 and has struggled with depression.

“When my eyesight was failing ... I went through a really bad depression for about two years,” she said. “I just couldn’t handle the world. But I got over all that, and now you just have to make the most of each day. You have to keep going.”

If she doesn’t appear on Big Brother, she’s keen to appear on Gogglebox. “Oh I’d love to be a Gogglebox reviewer,” she said.

Sara-Marie

Sara-Marie Fedele became famous on Big Brother for the bum dance and bunny ears and later became a D-grade celebrity appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars, Totally Wild and even appeared on an episode of John Safran Vs God.

But these days, the reality star is pretty much off the radar and is believed to be working as a miner in WA.

Blair Mcdonough

Blair McDonough went on to star in Neighbours from 2001 to 2006, dating his co-star Delta Goodrem. He then headed overseas and appeared on various reality TV shows in the UK.

He also featured in police drama Heartbeat before his stint on Sea Patrol and Winners & Losers.

In 2017 he had guest role in Home and Away. He is now married with two kids.

Hotdogs

Otherwise known as Simon Deering, Hotdogs is one of the most well-known BB contestants for his nudie run in the house.

Rumoured to be dead at one point, Simon is in fact alive and well in WA working for real estate agent Purplebricks.

Chrissie Swan

Chrissie was known for coming in second place behind Reggie Bird, but these days she’s a high-profile media personality hosting Nova 100’s Chrissie, Sam & Browny show.

Chrissie is also a regular on The Project and has previously appeared in TV shows Can of Worms, I’m a Celeb, The Great Australian Spelling Bee and Long Lost Family.

Ryan Fitzgerald

Before BB, Fitzy had a career in AFL but since his appearance on the show, he’s gone on to become a well-known media personality, co-hosting Nova’s hugely successful drive show Fitzy and Wippa, and often seen on our TV screens.

Married with two sons, in 2012 he made his acting debut on House Husbands.

Constance Hall

Constance first appeared on the show when she was just 21 and captured the nation with her outspoken personality, going on to becomea huge social media success with her own blog, clothing line and books.

This year she appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 and is well known for her frank and open posts about the challenges of her growing family.

She often likes to stir controversy in the press and recently claimed that despite her success she was unable to pay her bills.

Skye Wheatley

She was known for being a high maintenance diva on the show and has since created a name for herself as beauty influencer known for splashing the cash on multiple cosmetic surgeries including several nose jobs, breast implants, lip fillers, botox and even bum implants.

She now has a baby boy with Lochie Waugh who she met on Tinder and is known for juggling her mum life with her YouTube channel.

