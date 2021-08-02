Caitlyn Jenner is said to be apart of the cast line-up for Big Brother VIP. Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, and Married At First Sight star Jessika Power have been reportedly seen on set of the new series.

Other names like Imogen Anthony, former footy stars Matt Cooper and Dayne Beams, Bernard Curry, Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll, and Survivor star Luke Toki have also signed on as housemates, according to reports.

The Daily Mail alleges to have spotted them all on the Big Brother VIP set in Sydney's Olympic Park as filming commences.

People magazine also reported that former advisor to Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman, is rumoured to be joining as an intruder.

Imogen Anthony also joins several other names on the leaked cast list. Instagram

Some of the names may come as a surprise, with previous rumours having pegged actor Lincoln Younes to be apart of the cast, as well as Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris.

Although, Lincoln was the first to debunk any involvement with the upcoming show, taking to his Instagram Stories to write: "No. Not true. Would never."

There have been no word from the other rumoured members of the cast, with speculation at an all time high as to who will officially appear on our screens.

Jessika Power was tipped to be joining the house earlier this year. Nine

Nova radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa were the first to reveal on their show that they’d received intel that former MAFS bride Jessika was set to enter the house.

“We’ve heard from a very close source that Jessika Power from MAFS is locked to go into the celebrity Big Brother house,” Sarah McGilvray told the radio duo on air.

A former Big Brother star himself, naturally both Sarah and Wippa looked to Fitzy for confirmation.

“I don’t know who’s going in but well I got told is that the cast will blow you away," he said.

WATCH BELOW: Caitlyn Jenner cleans her house while in COVID-19 quarantine. Post continues after video...