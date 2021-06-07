The loved-up housemate has big plans for the future
He might have caught the eye of many fans, but sadly for them, Big Brother’s resident hunk Marley Biyendolo is already head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Lynn Williams.
The basketball player, 26, has been in a long-distance relationship with the US native since 2015. However, the ongoing pandemic has meant the pair haven’t seen each other in person for a year.
Watch: Big Brother's Marley reveals his motivation behind being on the show
“Lynny being over in the US during this pandemic has absolutely sucked,” Marley tells New Idea. “Not only because we haven’t been able to be together, but because we don’t even necessarily have that date for when we will be able to see each other.”
Yet, as soon as borders reopen for good, either Marley or Lynn will be getting on the first plane out.
“We would love to see each other a little sooner and are definitely trying to come up with a plan to do so,” he adds.
“It’s just so hard with this pandemic and everything that’s going on, as it’s all so up in the air.”
With the pair clearly smitten with each other, it comes as no surprise they have already discussed tying the knot in the future.
“Trust me, Lynny bugs me about it almost every other day,” says Marley, laughing. “We have been together for six or so years now, and we definitely see a bright future ahead.”
And as a doting godfather, Marley also admits he would love to start a family with the professional soccer player.
Marley is hoping he has what it takes to walk away with the Big Brother prize money so he can help financially set up and take care of his dad.
“My godchildren are literally my world and a piece of my heart. I love them more than anything and treat them like they’re my own kids,” says Marley.
“Starting a family is something Lynn and I definitely want in the future! She has five nephews and nieces on her side of the family also, so we just both absolutely love the idea of these little baby humans.”
In the meantime, Marley is hoping he has what it takes to walk away with the Big Brother prize money so he can help financially set up and take care of his dad.
“[It was] my biggest reason for applying and my driving force throughout the whole thing.”