Roses are red, violets are blue, but will a pilot make all the girls swoon? Channel 10

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential, Jimmy revealed he is more than ready to find that special someone.

"I feel very fortunate to be the Bachelor 2021. I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone." the former pilot said.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

After being stood down from his job as a pilot, Jimmy is ready to move on to the next chapter of his life and finally settle down. The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential

The 31-year-old also, like many Bachelor boys and girls, used to dabble in the world of modelling and was a part of Chadwick Models in Sydney.

But flying was his first love. In an interview for Year13 back in 2014, Jimmy opened up about what drew him to becoming a pilot.

"My dad is a pilot, not a commercial one, but he worked for QANTAS and so did my grandfather. My uncle is also a pilot... so i grew up with it all my life. It's a bit of a family tradition."

Unsurprisingly, all of Jimmy's socials are private in the lead up to his on-screen debut. But we couldn't help but notice that some famous faces are already following his Instagram account (@jimmynicholson).

Some famous faces are already following Jimmy on Instagram. The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential

Indeed, the soon-to-be reality star has received a follow from fellow Bachie star Bella Varelis, as well as Aussie actors Hugh Sheridan and Samuel Johnson. It looks like he already has some clout in the social scene.

Channel 10 has described Jimmy as "an intelligent and passionate go-getter who is ready to find his happily ever after". Let's hope he's one of The Bachelor's success stories.

