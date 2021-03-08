Gotta love a comedy power couple! Getty

Jane Kennedy & Rob Sitch | $18 million

Rob Sitch and Jane Kennedy have made a living out of making people laugh – but this Australian comedy power couple are the ones laughing all the way to the bank!

With an estimated joint net worth of around $18 million, the pair have steadily amassed their fortune through numerous entertainment industry ventures, including being among the co-founders of Working Dog Productions.

Both Rob, 58, and Jane, 56, are renowned media identities and performers in their own right, appearing on their own productions as well as other radio and TV shows.

But the couple’s major earner is undoubtedly the various programs produced under the Working Dog Productions banner, including past and present hit shows such as Have You Been Paying Attention?, Frontline and Utopia.

When they’re not producing or starring in their own projects, the Melbourne couple are busy raising their five kids.

Jennifer Hawkins & Jake Wall | $60 million

Talk about brains and beauty! Jennifer Hawkins and Jake Wall have made a series of masterful moves in the property world that has taken their net worth to over $60 million.

Since earning the title of Miss Universe in 2004, Jen’s modelling career led to several lucrative endorsement deals, including her long-running association with Myer as well as her own swimwear and tanning line.

However, where Jen and Jake, both 37, have truly made their fortune is in real estate, with the pair amassing an impressive property portfolio, and also skilfully utilising Jake’s skills as a master builder to upsell several properties.

For instance, they’ve bought, renovated and sold several properties on Sydney’s exclusive Northern Beaches, making millions in profit.

Their most recent property sale in Newport went for a record $24.5 million, over six times what they originally paid for the land.

The couple are currently in the process of applying for a $3 million renovation project to upgrade their Whale Beach residence, which they bought last year for $6.95 million.

Chris & Bec Judd | $20 million

Former AFL superstar Chris Judd was one of the greatest players of the modern game – and was compensated accordingly. But it’s the financial investment decisions made by Chris and his media-personality wife, Bec, that have set them up for life after football.

Chris, 37, was introduced to key leading business figures during his playing heyday, and they’ve guided him into the world of financial investment – with his area of interest in health services and the medical sector.

Meanwhile, speech pathologist Bec may have become famous for being the queen of the WAGs, but she’s managed to turn that into profitable endeavours, including her own activewear line. The 38-year-old was also a weather presenter on Nine, fronted their travel show Postcards and also had a radio show.

While it’s not known how much the Judds’ combined fortune is, although sources believe it’s likely over $20 million, the glamorous couple completed a lavish renovation on their $7.3 million Brighton mansion in Melbourne over a year ago – so needless to say, they’re doing just fine!

Hamish Blake & Zoe Foster-Blake | $40 million

Everyone sat up and took notice recently when Melburnians Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake relocated to Sydney and purchased a $9 million home in the affluent suburb of Vaucluse.

Funnyman Hamish, 39, along with Andy Lee, has been a fixture in Australian showbiz for almost two decades, and is one of the top-earning entertainment performers.

He’s estimated to have a net worth of over $4 million from numerous radio-hosting contracts and prime-time shows on Nine, including Hamish & Andy’s Gap Year and Lego Masters.

However, it’s his wife, Zoë’s recent move into the beauty industry that appears to have catapulted the couple’s fortune to new heights.

The beauty expert and award-winning author, 40, launched her skincare line Go-To several years ago, and the hugely successful brand saw her net worth skyrocket to $36 million – which subsequently secured her a spot on last year’s Australian Financial Review Young Rich List. What a duo!

