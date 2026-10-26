“Grown to the size of a golf ball”: Sarah Roberts’ surgery amid confronting health scare

Sarah Roberts has revealed that she has undergone surgery after being left in agonising pain.

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The actress shared the news on October 23 via Instagram, posting a carousel of photos of her in a hospital bed and recovering after surgery.

In the caption, she explained that she had undergone a myomectomy to remove a fibroid, which she had nicknamed Felicia.

According to The Royal Women’s Hospital, a myomectomy is an operation to remove fibroids from the uterus, whilst keeping the uterus intact.

Sarah Roberts said she’s had a myomectomy to remove a fibroid. (Credit: Intsagram)

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“She’d grown to the size of a golf ball, sending me to emergency whenever my period came and making it impossible to do anything without looking like I’d stepped off the set of Kill Bill!” she said.

“Time for her to leave the building!”

The former Home and Away star said the procedure reminded her that sometimes you simply need to “do nothing” and recover.

“We’re souls who need music, connection, hand-holding, laughter and little pockets of joy. Kit-Kats, friends, family, dumplings, potato crisp deliveries, sunflowers and an amazing future husband who actually looks after you,” she continued.

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“My boyfriend flew back from Vancouver just to help me walk,” she added alongside photos of her partner, Jake Iesu, visiting her in hospital.

News of their romance broke in 2025, with Sarah previously telling fans that he prefers to remain private.

Jake hasn’t been the only one supporting Sarah through the difficult time.

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“The woman in the next cubicle, who’d had her own ovaries removed, heard me crying because I couldn’t reach for my toast and got out of her own bed to butter and honey it for me,” Sarah continued.

Her partner, Jake Iseu, flew in from Canada to support her. (Credit: Instagram)

While her loved ones have been supportive, she has also appreciated the “kindness of strangers, nurses, surgeons”, and others who have been there for her.

Fans have also rallied around her following the update.

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“Oh darling – hope you’re healing well. Sending big love 😍🙏🏼💖💐,” her former Home and Away co-star commented.

“I love you Sar ❤️ you’re a machine and champion. We will be belly laughing real soon ❤️,” the soap’s makeup artist Laura Vazquez wrote.

Sarah said it reminded her about the value of being present.

“The clock may be ticking, but your presence is timeless,” Sarah added. “I felt all the love from around the world. Thank you!!”

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“Maybe this is my reminder that constant productivity doesn’t equal worth. We need wonder, connection and rest, too. Life isn’t a to-do list. It’s a gift. Hopefully, I won’t get another visit from Felicia for not listening to my body.”