Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Getty

“Ladies: don’t let anybody ever tell you you are past your prime,” Michelle said.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also won in the Original Screenplay and Editing categories at this year’s Academy Awards.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once yet (or just want to rewatch it now that it’s officially the Best Picture of the year) here’s how you can!

Here's how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once in Australia. A24

Where can I stream Everything Everywhere All At Once in Australia?

Everything Everywhere All At Once is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video Australia.

What is the plot of Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang, a middle-aged Chinese immigrant, who runs a failing laundromat. With her marriage heading for divorce, a strained relationship with her daughter and a stressful meeting with an Internal Revenue Service auditor looming, Evelyn’s life is far from perfect. But suddenly, she’s swept up in a multiversal adventure and the fate of all existence rests on her shoulders…

Who’s in the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Michelle Yeoh, of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians fame, stars in Everything Everywhere All At Once and plays Evelyn Wang. Stephanie Hsu, of The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel fame, plays Evelyn’s daughter, Joy and Ke Huy Quan, of The Goonies and Indiana Jones fame, plays Evelyn’s husband, Waymond.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress best known for Halloween, Knives Out and Freaky Friday, plays Deirdre, the snappy IRS auditor, in Everything Everywhere All At Once.