Victoria Beckham sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy after her son Romeo posted a video of her dancing to 'Spice Up Your Life'.

Romeo, 17, showed off his mum's dance moves on his TikTok account on Sunday, and it wasn't long before the 15-second clip had racked up thousands of views.

In the video filmed in what looks like the Beckham family's kitchen, the mother and son duo both wore co-ordinating black outfits, with Victoria in bright yellow trainers and a black cap.

The mum-of-four shared the video with her own Instagram fans, telling followers to "go watch our TikTok" followed by a laughing face emoji.

And while the ex-popstar remembered the routine pretty well and didn't miss a beat, Romeo could have done with some practice.