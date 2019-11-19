Victoria Beckham sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy after her son Romeo posted a video of her dancing to 'Spice Up Your Life'.
Romeo, 17, showed off his mum's dance moves on his TikTok account on Sunday, and it wasn't long before the 15-second clip had racked up thousands of views.
In the video filmed in what looks like the Beckham family's kitchen, the mother and son duo both wore co-ordinating black outfits, with Victoria in bright yellow trainers and a black cap.
The mum-of-four shared the video with her own Instagram fans, telling followers to "go watch our TikTok" followed by a laughing face emoji.
And while the ex-popstar remembered the routine pretty well and didn't miss a beat, Romeo could have done with some practice.
Fans went wild for the throwback video on TikTok as one said: "I am here for this" and another raved: "Iconic".
Meanwhile one irate fan said that Victoria should "join the Spice Girls reunion tour" as a dig at the star after she didn't join the rest of the band in their reunion gigs earlier this year.
The Spice Girls were revolutionary in 1997
Victoria hasn't sung with the Spice Girls since their London Olympics gig in 2012.
Since leaving the group she's forged a successful career as a fashion designer, after her eponymous label was launched in September 2008.
Victoria and her husband David Beckham share four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
Victoria is now a fashion designer
