Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian was by his side as he was rushed to hospital. Getty

Amid news of the rocker's health scare, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted on her Instagram Story and TikTok, writing, "Please send your prayers."

While representatives for the pair are yet to comment on Travis' condition, the scary ordeal comes following Kourtney's own health battle after she contracted COVID for the second time.

According to a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, Kourt has since made a "full recovery" from her second bout of the virus.

“She wanted to share the most helpful things she has learned this time around. From the thermometer she is ‘obsessed’ with to being vocal when feeling scared,” the post began, before revealing 'Kourt’s COVID tips.'

Travis' daughter posted to social media asking for "prayers" TikTok

“I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me,” read one such tip from the reality star.

She also added that putting peppermint oil at the base of your skull was great to ease congestion.

“It feels so good and tingly and gives the best relief,” Kourt shared.

The pair's recent health hurdles come just over a month after they were married in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy surrounded by family and friends.