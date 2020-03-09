A Current Affair / Channel 9

“But North Sydney is a completely different story, plus sharing the building with Fairfax journos (especially TV and gossip writers) is what the raised alarm bells. Hence the urgent calls to the architects for the VIP lift.”

Sources also say that Tracy has a strict routine before going on air to front A Current Affair.

“She has her own personal hairdresser and does not use Nine’s hair and makeup department,” the source spills.

“Tracy arrives at the same time every day like clockwork

for production meetings and the hair and makeup process, plus wardrobe fittings in her private dressing room.

“She sees herself as Nine’s number-one host and behaves accordingly – but, to be fair, Nine execs agree and are more than happy to oblige.”

In 2018, Tracy took aim at paps for trying to take pictures of her on the street without makeup. Posting a makeup-free selfie, she wrote: “Paps are in my street again so here’s a free shot of what they’re after: without makeup or hair done, looking unkempt and flushed from working, preferably with #restingbitchface, work clothes covered in furkid (sic) hair, and maybe some horse snot.

“Now the websites don’t have to pay to have me stalked by strange men to get this pic.”

She added: “I’ll buy a selfie stick so next time I can give you full length, because they like those. Especially from behind. Leave it

with me.”