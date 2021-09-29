10. Ed Sheeran

Blondes might have more fun, but this red is all heart. Ed Sheeran, 30, donates to charity, always makes time for fans, lets people propose on stage - and he visits sick fans in hospital.

In 2016, he visited 9-year-old Melody Driscoll, who sadly passed away in 2018. She suffered from Rett Syndrome, a rare brain disorder, among other ailments (see the video below). She had been in hospital for 562 days.

“Dreams can come true," said Melody's mum. Keep being amazing, Ed.

9. Lady Gaga

Her creative genius has made her rich beyond imagining, but Lady Gaga isn't scared of giving her monster fortune away. The 35-year-old founded the Born This Way Foundation, which is “committed to supporting the wellness of young people, and empowering them to create a kinder and braver world.”

She has also leant her support to Australian Julian Assange while he was holed up in his London embassy bolthole, and she supports victims of bullying, contributing to the It Gets Better Project, which helps uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

8. Gina Rodriguez

Not many teenagers would get to wear a designer dress to their high school dance, right? How about a designer dress once worn by a Hollywood star? Well, American senior high school student Jessica Casanova got to tick both boxes.

After actress Gina Rodriguez tweeted a pic of herself in a gown on Golden Globes night in 2016, Casanova tweeted with a sad face, “…would love to wear your golden globes dress to the prom.” To the shock of all in the Twittersphere, the Jane the Virgin star replied: “Maybe we can make this happen.” And make it happen she did.

While Rodriguez didn't own the gown in question, she did have the black Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the 2015 Golden Globes, which she offered to Casanova. The student gladly accepted.

7. LeBron James

Check out this slam dunk of kindness. In 2018, NBA star LeBron James opened the I Promise School, in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, for at-risk third and fourth grade students. A year later, he added safe housing for the school to ensure the students will have a stable place to live while they get their education.

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s amazing school provides free tuition, free food, and guarantees all graduates paid tuition at college. Does it get any better than that?

6. Emma Stone

Remember when Amazing Spider-Man co-stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield held up signs while being photographed by paparazzi to draw attention to charity groups (see below)? Well, Emma's charitable work didn’t end there.

The La La Land actress, 32, has supported cancer research, human rights and the Worldwide Orphans Foundation. And her mother, Krista, is a breast cancer survivor, which inspired Stone’s work with the Revlon Run Walk for Women.

Emma and Andrew held up signs to draw attention to charity groups while being papped. Getty Images

5. Keanu Reeves

First, in the 80s and 90s, he was the goofy dude of the Bill and Ted films and then at the turn of the millennium he was the saviour of humankind in the Matrix movies. Now, the 57-year-old has entered his renaissance as The Gentleman, an actor who respectfully keeps his hands off a woman in publicity or fan photos.

But throughout his life, the Canadian actor was always nice and courteous. And not just to fans and co-workers. In 2014, he revealed that his sister Kim has been in a long battle with cancer and he has reportedly funded her treatment. He also secretly started a cancer foundation. He also supports PETA, the SickKids Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer. Nice one, Keanu.

4. Steve Buscemi

Didn’t think a man who’s portrayed some of history's most horrible film characters could be nice? Wrong. On 9/11, the former firefighter worked 12-hour shifts for five days with other firefighters, searching for survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Center.

"It was a privilege to be able to do it,” said the Reservoir Dogs and Fargo star. "It was great to connect with the firehouse I used to work with and with some of the guys I worked alongside."

3. Taylor Swift

Tay Tay's not only one of the nicest pop and country stars out there, but she gave some great advice to a young generation should they come across bullying, shaming or criticism: Shake it Off!

Like Ed Sheeran, she’s visited sick fans in hospital, and donated money to worthy causes including to New York Public Schools and the Louisiana flood relief. She has also been known to surprise fans at functions, including those who attended an engagement party in L.A. in early 2019.

Alex Goldschmidt had emailed Taylor explaining to the singer that her song King of My Heart was special to him and his partner Ross Girard (Alex had proposed to Ross while the track was on). So Taylor turned up at the party and played the song live. Watch the video below. Wow.

2. Angelina Jolie

As one of the world’s most famous humanitarians, Angelina Jolie is a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, she started the National Center for Refugee and Immigrant Children, travelled to Afghanistan to help refugees, and opened a clinic for AIDS and tuberculosis patients in Ethiopia.

“I don't know why I think I can make any kind of difference, all I know is that I want to,” she once said. She has also has a life formula for generosity: “Save one-third, live on one-third and give away one-third.”

1. Oprah Winfrey

Yes, she’s one of the world’s most influential women; yes, she’s the only talk-show host to also be nominated for an Oscar; yes, everything she touches turns to gold. But she’s also just an incredibly generous human being (and no, we’re not talking about the PR gifts she gave her audiences).

Oprah is arguably the most charitable celebrity, giving away millions to multiple causes, mainly through the Oprah Winfrey Foundation. And there’s also her inspirational Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, which is a school in South Africa.

“I realized that the only way to create long-term improvement and empowerment, and literally change the trajectory of somebody's life, is through education,” Winfrey told Forbes. Oprah, we dub you the nicest of all.