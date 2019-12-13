After years of being single, Tom Cruise has finally met someone! Getty

“He’s confident there’s a chance of making him and Michelle happen,” they added.

Tom and Michelle have known each other casually for a while now and according to insiders “Tom’s always been impressed by her intellect and her graceful classy persona.”

Downtown Abbey actress Michelle Dockery has reportedly caught his eye for a few months now and when he spent time with her at the Armani event last month, he couldn't keep away.

“Tom’s been single for some years now although he’s been out on some dates, nothing’s really worked out,” they continued.

According to the publication, the actor is ready to settle down and privately admits it would be good to meet someone special again.

“He’s very fussy and particular when it comes to dating and he’s known to come on too strong in the past,” they said adding that this time he’s taking is slow with Michelle and making sure they grow as friends before committing to anything more serious.

“He’s still got a long way to go to make her his girlfriend but that’s his number one goal!” they added.