What's more, host of the So Dramatic! podcast Megan Pustetto revealed that the couple had been on-off for the past couple of years.

"I am told they were still in contact during Angie's season. Timm hadn't gotten over their break-up and would talk about her constantly in the house," Megan said.

"They got back together once he was off the show, and they have been on and off since."

Perhaps Ciarran and Timm have more in common than we thought!

The couple were snapped by paparazzi in Melbourne in July signalling the first clue that Timm and Britt didn't last past Paradise. And since Briana's Instagram account is on private, there aren't many couple photos readily available.

Timm went straight from The Bachelorette to Fiji for Bachelor in Paradise. Network 10

In a chat with Now To Love, Britt confessed that what happened after the show was "a bit unfortunate" and that Timm was "a different person to when he was on the show".

"But when we left I only saw him once for a couple of days and he just didn't want a relationship. I think he just wanted to be free and he was unprepared to be thrown into the spotlight like he was," she explained.

"So yeah, basically he ghosted me for the last eight months [since filming wrapped]. He treated me poorly when I think abut it, but I hold no grudges. He's in love now, so I just want the best for him."

Timm confessed to Ten Play that the pressure got to him once he left Paradise and things went downhill.

"Bachelorette had just finished airing the finale, I was in the public eye and everyone knew who I was, then I was trying to hide this relationship with Britt... I just couldn't handle it. It was too much for me," he said.

"I came out [of Paradise] to a drinking scene, partying with all my friends because I thought I was a rockstar. You do what any 27-year-old bloke does, go out there and party, live it up.

As for his rekindled relationship with Briana? It's going well according to Timm, so we won't be seeing him on our screens in the near future.

"No more dating shows," he joked.