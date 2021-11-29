"We’re excited for everyone to meet the new Wiggles on our Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour next year." Supplied

Anthony, what do the four new Wiggles bring to the band?

The Wiggles are always evolving, and we’re excited for everyone to meet the new Wiggles on our Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour next year. Tsehay, John, Evie and Kelly all bring something special to the group.

Tsehay, how did you react to becoming a Wiggle?

When I first found out I was going to become a Wiggle, it was surreal – I was honestly lost for words. I remember that I was meant to go into The Wiggles’ headquarters for filming, so I just thought they were calling me to discuss what we were going to record, but then they asked if I wanted to be the new Yellow Wiggle. I was so thrilled!

Anthony, was there any apprehension about shaking things up with a new cast?

There have been many changes over the past 30 years. We’re still keeping the core four Wiggles with Tsehay, Simon, Lachy and myself, and the Fruit Salad TV Wiggles will join us on our tours and TV shows. It’s double the fun, and I’m excited to see what the next 30 years will bring.

Tsehay will be replacing Emma as the new Yellow Wiggle. Supplied

Tsehay, as a child, did you aspire to be on the big stage?

Ever since I started dancing, I knew I wanted to be a performer. When I used to go to festivals with my family, I had just started walking and even then I used to join in on audience participation whenever there was a chance to get on stage. Performing live has always been my favourite part of show business.

Anthony, you are the last remaining original band member – does that bring pressure?

I love being a part of The Wiggles and performing is in my DNA, so I hope I’ll still be doing this in another 30 years. We work so well as a team and some of the originals still work with us behind the scenes, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m the only original Wiggle.

Tsehay, this is your first time performing at the Carols in the Domain! What performance are you most looking forward to?

I can’t wait to perform at the Carols in the Domain this year! The song I am most looking forward to performing with The Wiggles is definitely ‘Go Santa Go’.

Watching the Carols in the Domain has also been a family tradition, so I can’t believe that I will be performing on it. I think I know most of the songs off by heart, so I’m pretty sure I will be very prepared.

The Wiggles will perform at the Woolworths Carols In The Domain this year. Supplied

Anthony, The Wiggles have been performing at the Carols for years, what keeps the band coming back?

The joy! There’s an amazing group of actors, singers, dancers and crew backstage all working together and enjoying each other’s company. Onstage, it’s about the thrill of performing to an incredible audience loving the spirit of Christmas.

And what’s a Christmas tradition that you and your family do every year?

Every year on Christmas Day, The Wiggles visit the Children’s Hospital in Randwick [Sydney], but last year because of COVID-19 we couldn’t unfortunately. My family help out packing the gifts and giving them out at the hospital! That’s become our tradition over the past 30 years.

Tsehay, as we head into Christmas, what are you most looking forward to?

Christmas is my favourite time of the year! I can’t wait to put all of our decorations on the tree with my family. We love going into the city to look at the festive window displays.

Woolworths Carols In The Domain, thu. Dec. 23 7.30pm (AEDT) on seven.