Jennifer Aniston's Thanksgiving dinner

Jennifer also shared a hilarious photo of her making enchiladas for her friend Jimmy Kimmel after he said on his talk show last year that they should eat Mexican food on Friendsgiving to save the traditional Thanksgiving food for the actual Holiday.

She labeled the dish: "Jimmy's f**king enchiladas."

Australian model and mother-of-three Miranda Kerr also gave a very brief snippet of her day, taking to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel.

"Thankful for you," she captioned it.

Jennifer Lopez spent the day with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and their children.

In attendance was the former baseball superstar's two daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 - and JLo's 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"So grateful today and everyday! Blessings.. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West said she was thankful for her "babies" and her husband Kanye West.