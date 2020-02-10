Survivor All-Star David Genat hasn’t always been in the reality TV spotlight.
Before the 39-year-old won a modelling competition that catapulted him into stardom, he led a low-key life as a devout Christian living in Perth.
Back in 2002 at the age of 22, David who worked as a website developer, was married to his now ex-wife Kathleen and was a dedicated member of his local church, Claremont Baptist Church.
But then David entered the nationwide reality TV contest Search for a Supermodel – after a $50 bet – and won.
“First and foremost I would like to thank Jesus Christ, who saved my life,” David told SydneyAnglicans.net at the time.
“Sometimes we think we have a plan for our life and then God’s plan turns out to be totally different.”
David met his first wife at Edith Cowan University where he was studying a Bachelor of Business.
But after a seven-year marriage, David parted ways with jewellery-designer Kathleen and moved to the US to further pursue his modelling career.
The former couple share two sons, Winston and Hugo, who live in Perth with Kathleen and her new husband, Jarrod.
Recent social media posts reveal that Kathleen may now be pregnant with her first child to Jarrod.
David now lives in New York with his second wife Pearl and their daughter Rei.
