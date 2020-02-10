Before the 39-year-old won a modelling competition that catapulted him into stardom, he led a low-key life as a devout Christian living in Perth.

Survivor All-Star David Genat hasn’t always been in the reality TV spotlight.

Back in 2002 at the age of 22, David who worked as a website developer, was married to his now ex-wife Kathleen and was a dedicated member of his local church, Claremont Baptist Church.

But then David entered the nationwide reality TV contest Search for a Supermodel – after a $50 bet – and won.

“First and foremost I would like to thank Jesus Christ, who saved my life,” David told SydneyAnglicans.net at the time.

“Sometimes we think we have a plan for our life and then God’s plan turns out to be totally different.”