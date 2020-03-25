As fans prepare to find out who will come out on top in Survivor: All Stars, former game player Sam Webb dishes some behind-the-scenes secrets. Instagram

6. Each contestant is given an apple when they arrive at a challenge.

7. Tribal council lasts about five hours.

8. When Jonathan ‘counts the votes’, he does it off camera, away from everyone for 20 minutes, then returns and reads them out.

9. Once voted out, contestants are taken to the main tent area with producers and weighed to

see how much weight they’ve lost in camp.

10. Filming challenges can be tough. A water challenge takes up to three or four hours.

Contestants are paid about $650 a week for their time on the show. Network Ten

11. Despite what we see on television, Jonathan gives the contestants a few minutes off camera to discuss the challenges before competing.

12. Even though we see them walking from camp, contestants travel by minivan to challenges and tribal council.

13. Contestants only see Jonathan at challenges and tribal council.

14. Scenes are sometimes re-enacted during tribal council. Everything else is one take.

15. Couples on the show definitely couldn’t have sex as camera crews follow your every move.

16. Before being confirmed as a contestant, applicants need to take a psychological test and a couple of fitness tests.

17. If there’s rain and you can’t cook with fire, contestants only have coconuts to eat.

18. The most common injuries received on the show are scratches and bruises.

19. The producers never intervene when the tribal council makes a decision.

