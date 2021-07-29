George has given himself the title 'King of Bankstown'. Ten

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the 31-year-old after each episode airs, with many finding themselves reluctantly liking the castaway.

"He is a hot mess and very not socially aware, but he is coming round on me ol King George," one viewer wrote.

"I think King George is my all time favourite contestant on #SurvivorAU absolutely hilarious," said another.

Fans are utterly fascinated with George on the show.

"You have to admire how George doesn’t even try to make friends or win people over in any way," wrote a third.

Another user also added: "George is pure entertainment and he's getting all the confessionals that he deserves."

"You might have played Survivor, but you've never played Survivor until you've strolled into camp during the scramble wearing an idol and an open shirt billowing in the breeze, then remarked 'I'd love some almonds, thanks!'," Nick Iadanza, who starred on Survivor season one and the All Stars season, even said.

So who is George exactly? Well, in his own words, George is a "spin-doctor for the government", as well as a total "control freak", and has a seemingly unlimited supply of confidence.

"The only muscle that matters is the brain, and I've got the biggest and the best brain of them all," he said.

As the Bankstown Labor Party President, George said that he's been "outwitting, outplaying and outlasting a conga line of people" that are trying to get rid of him in the Labor Party.

And it's that type of resilience that will no doubt see him go far in Survivor.