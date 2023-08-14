She admits it’s “a little dreary” and that the local kids “look at her as if she’s bonkers”. Yet Rowena says she leads a happy life, one filled with reading, caring for her dogs and watching television. Although, when it comes to the latter, the six-time TV Week Logie Award winner has very high expectations.

These days the Sons and Daughters actress spends her time in the Victorian seaside town Wonthaggi.

While Rowena Wallace scoffs at the idea of being called a national treasure, the local TV legend concedes that having the title emblazoned on her mobility scooter could make getting around a whole lot easier.

Phillip Castleton As we get talking, Rowena offers up a scathing review of the ABC’s new comedy series Queen of Oz starring Catherine Tate. “It’s bloody dreadful,” she says. “Things aren’t funny anymore. TV has changed a lot.” Rowena admits she struggles with change, and confesses that she doesn’t particularly understand the current state of the world. “You turn on the news, kids are shooting each other, it’s awful,” she says. Rowena has found inspiration to soldier on though, drawing upon the work she did for World Vision in the ’80s, which involved visiting poverty-stricken countries. “You have to remind yourself that someone else has it worse off than you,” she tells us.

Sadly, Rowena admits to New Idea that her health issues are worsening. Due to her debilitating scoliosis, a result from childhood polio and arthritis, moving around is a task that takes a lot out of her. “I’m twisted – I can’t even lie straight in bed, that’s really becoming a problem,” she explains. “It’s painful, but you learn to put up with pain as you get older. You might as well as accept it and get on.” Recently, Rowena suffered a lung cancer scare which remains an ongoing battle to this day. “I went to get a scan on my shoulder and they identified a mass inside my chest,” she shares. “I know it’s stupid not to get another X-ray, but I think I’m terrified of what they’ll find.” Making matters worse, getting medical help in her town has become difficult. “They’re booked out six weeks ahead,” Rowena says. “It’s practically impossible to get an appointment.” Supplied

While it might be difficult news for Rowena’s fans to hear, the actress has made peace with dying. “No, no, no … I’ve had a good life!” she declares when offered sympathy. “I’ve done some amazing things, been given some extraordinary gifts and opportunities. I promise you; I will have no regrets when I pass on. “I’m not at all scared of passing, I don’t expect it every day, but I don’t fear it.” With a chuckle she adds, “Just make sure that my pups are looked after.” Over the years Rowena has been painfully honest about the perils of showbiz. She is “not entirely sure how” she went from being a TV sensation to living on a pension, and insists fame “is truly very weird”.

