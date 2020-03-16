Australians have been left concerned for Hollywood actor Tom Hanks after he shared a photograph of his time in isolation following his coronavirus diagnosis.

He uploaded a photo of the couple to Instagram over the weekend, updating fans on how they were doing after he and wife Rita Wilson both tested positive.

“I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” he said.

But it’s a photograph Hanks shared on Sunday that has left fans concerned and offering advice.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” Hanks wrote alongside an image of a heavy amount of Vegemite on toast and a toy kangaroo.