The Block's Shaynna Blaze makes a shocking new career change
The interior designer has ventured into the music industry...
Lauren Mills
The Block's long-standing judge Shaynna Blaze has shocked fans with her drastic career change...
The interior designer is officially venturing into the world of music with the release of her debut single Warrior, coming out on May 3.
Shaynna, 61, first announced the release of her song on April 7, sharing the news via an Instagram post.
"Here we go… so excited to release my first single ‘Warrior’ on May 3. This track means so much to me. I can’t wait to share it with you 🎙️ 🎶," she wrote.
Very excited about her new journey, Shaynna spoke to 9Entertainmentabout her eagerness to show the world a whole new side to her, revealing that she has been holding on to it for a long time and was waiting for the right moment.
"I used to play music at the same time as I was studying design, so I've been writing for a long time. I've played original music, but I've never actually released a single," she said.
Shaynna as an interior designer, TV personality, author, producer and a blossoming singer.
Her first single Warrior was co-written with Gary Pinto and will reflect her personal struggles and how resilience comes into play in everyone's lives.
"I wrote it about some things I was going through where I actually felt quite helpless," she told 9Entertainment. She explained that in these tough times, her voice and being able to use it in a positive way was all she had.
Her single draws inspiration from her favourite artists such as Aretha Franklin and Nelly Furtado, as well as other soul and funk artists she loves.
Shaynna has also teased an upcoming live performance of her new single, though nothing has been confirmed...
That being said, this is definitely not going to be a one-off for the beloved Australian TV personality - she plans on making a lot more music in the future!
