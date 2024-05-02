The interior designer is officially venturing into the world of music with the release of her debut single Warrior, coming out on May 3.

Shaynna, 61, first announced the release of her song on April 7, sharing the news via an Instagram post.

"Here we go… so excited to release my first single ‘Warrior’ on May 3. This track means so much to me. I can’t wait to share it with you 🎙️ 🎶," she wrote.

Very excited about her new journey, Shaynna spoke to 9Entertainment about her eagerness to show the world a whole new side to her, revealing that she has been holding on to it for a long time and was waiting for the right moment.

"I used to play music at the same time as I was studying design, so I've been writing for a long time. I've played original music, but I've never actually released a single," she said.