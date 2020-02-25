RELATED: Australian Bride Has Epic Unicorn Wedding For $1500
Why Buy A Second-Hand Wedding Dress?
The great thing about looking for a vintage wedding dress is that it opens you up to new styles that you may not have considered before. While a lot of wedding dresses are tailor-fit to a bride’s tastes, there are unorthodox ensembles that can really make the bride stand out: like a sleek black dress or maybe even a mermaid-inspired sequin gown.
Buying a new wedding dress can put a lot of stress on the bride – you have to get the right fabric, cut, and lace, and that’s not even mentioning the price! The pressure of planning a wedding and managing expectations can even cause breakdowns and stress-induced symptoms in some brides. So why not opt for a cheaper second-hand dress and have one less thing on your mind.
Finally, second-hand dresses are very eco-conscious! Traditionally, weddings call for lavish celebrations but the cultural mindset is veering away from extravagance. A pre-worn wedding dress can be a great way to save money and make a powerful environmental statement.
4 Websites To Buy Pre-Loved Wedding Dresses
Before googling ‘wedding dress boutiques near me’, hit up online consignment stores. You’ll be absolutely shocked at the amazing dresses you can find for a fraction of the price!
eBay
What’s Great About It: Ebay has a massive variety of used and pre-owned wedding dresses. If none of the wedding gowns appeal to you, we’re pretty sure you can at least find a casual white bridal dress for your reception.
Price Range: Some dresses go for as cheap as $AUD100. Best keep an eye on it as getting caught in a bidding war happens often with bargains.
Go to their website and start hunting for that dream wedding dress.
Stillwhite
What’s Great About It: Revered by online publications and blogs as the best second-hand wedding dress website, Stillwhite is a frugal bride’s best pick! Navigating the 44,851 preloved gowns might be a doozy, but with the friendly website interface and specific search options, you can find easily find dresses that cater to your tastes.
Price Range: Prices start at $AUD80.
Hop on over to their website and be in awe at the massive wedding dress collection.
Only Dream Dresses
What’s Great About It: If you’re keen on getting a pre-loved designer wedding dress, chances are Only Dream Dresses has it! From beautifully constructed Connie Simonetti gowns to cheekily sheer Helen Constance dresses, you’ve got a wide selection of designers to choose from! Not only that, but if you’re a one-and-done kind of bride, most of the dresses they have are also available to rent!
Price Range: Gowns start a $AUD150. Sign up to their newsletter so you’d receive a notification on their frequent sales!
Shop for a recycled wedding dress on their website. They’ve also got a blog if you need wedding inspo!
Capriess
What’s Great About It: Other than getting the wedding dress of your dreams, you can take home vintage bridesmaids’ dresses and wedding rings from Capriess. Shopping at Capriess is hassle-free since you can sort the dresses based on your location. They also carry a wide variety of styles such as off-the-shoulder and open back dresses if you prefer to be daring on your special day.
Price Range: Wedding dresses begin at $AUD250
If you need a one-stop-shop for your wedding needs, head on over to their website.
Before You Buy That Dress…
There are a couple of important caveats for when it comes to buying a second-hand wedding dress:
- Keep in mind that most of these dresses are tailored to fit the bride, so the sizes on the listing might not be accurate.
- Make sure to communicate with the seller and inquire about the exact measurements and any alterations made to the original dress.
- It’s safer to buy a dress that is a size larger so there’ll be plenty of room for modifications.
- If you’re buying a second-hand designer dress don’t forget to ask for the original proof of purchase to be sure that you’re not getting knocked off.
- Don’t be shy to ask for additional photos and videos of the dress so you can gauge what you’re buying.
- If you’re really particular about the dress it helps to have more information like if the dress was worn outdoors or indoors, how it was cleaned, and if it was kept in a smoke-free environment.
