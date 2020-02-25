RELATED: Australian Bride Has Epic Unicorn Wedding For $1500

Why Buy A Second-Hand Wedding Dress?

The great thing about looking for a vintage wedding dress is that it opens you up to new styles that you may not have considered before. While a lot of wedding dresses are tailor-fit to a bride’s tastes, there are unorthodox ensembles that can really make the bride stand out: like a sleek black dress or maybe even a mermaid-inspired sequin gown.

Buying a new wedding dress can put a lot of stress on the bride – you have to get the right fabric, cut, and lace, and that’s not even mentioning the price! The pressure of planning a wedding and managing expectations can even cause breakdowns and stress-induced symptoms in some brides. So why not opt for a cheaper second-hand dress and have one less thing on your mind.

Getty

Finally, second-hand dresses are very eco-conscious! Traditionally, weddings call for lavish celebrations but the cultural mindset is veering away from extravagance. A pre-worn wedding dress can be a great way to save money and make a powerful environmental statement.

4 Websites To Buy Pre-Loved Wedding Dresses

Before googling ‘wedding dress boutiques near me’, hit up online consignment stores. You’ll be absolutely shocked at the amazing dresses you can find for a fraction of the price!

eBay

What’s Great About It: Ebay has a massive variety of used and pre-owned wedding dresses. If none of the wedding gowns appeal to you, we’re pretty sure you can at least find a casual white bridal dress for your reception.

Price Range: Some dresses go for as cheap as $AUD100. Best keep an eye on it as getting caught in a bidding war happens often with bargains.

Go to their website and start hunting for that dream wedding dress.

Stillwhite

What’s Great About It: Revered by online publications and blogs as the best second-hand wedding dress website, Stillwhite is a frugal bride’s best pick! Navigating the 44,851 preloved gowns might be a doozy, but with the friendly website interface and specific search options, you can find easily find dresses that cater to your tastes.

Price Range: Prices start at $AUD80.

Hop on over to their website and be in awe at the massive wedding dress collection.

Only Dream Dresses

What’s Great About It: If you’re keen on getting a pre-loved designer wedding dress, chances are Only Dream Dresses has it! From beautifully constructed Connie Simonetti gowns to cheekily sheer Helen Constance dresses, you’ve got a wide selection of designers to choose from! Not only that, but if you’re a one-and-done kind of bride, most of the dresses they have are also available to rent!

Price Range: Gowns start a $AUD150. Sign up to their newsletter so you’d receive a notification on their frequent sales!

Shop for a recycled wedding dress on their website. They’ve also got a blog if you need wedding inspo!

Capriess

What’s Great About It: Other than getting the wedding dress of your dreams, you can take home vintage bridesmaids’ dresses and wedding rings from Capriess. Shopping at Capriess is hassle-free since you can sort the dresses based on your location. They also carry a wide variety of styles such as off-the-shoulder and open back dresses if you prefer to be daring on your special day.

Price Range: Wedding dresses begin at $AUD250

If you need a one-stop-shop for your wedding needs, head on over to their website.

Before You Buy That Dress…

There are a couple of important caveats for when it comes to buying a second-hand wedding dress:

Keep in mind that most of these dresses are tailored to fit the bride, so the sizes on the listing might not be accurate.

Make sure to communicate with the seller and inquire about the exact measurements and any alterations made to the original dress.

It’s safer to buy a dress that is a size larger so there’ll be plenty of room for modifications.

If you’re buying a second-hand designer dress don’t forget to ask for the original proof of purchase to be sure that you’re not getting knocked off.

Don’t be shy to ask for additional photos and videos of the dress so you can gauge what you’re buying.

If you’re really particular about the dress it helps to have more information like if the dress was worn outdoors or indoors, how it was cleaned, and if it was kept in a smoke-free environment.

