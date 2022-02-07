Barry is put to the test on SAS Australia. Seven

Reflecting on his hardman reputation, Barry continued: “I was so young and immature, I had a chip on my shoulder. Your biggest asset is your brain, I tried to use my brawn.”

Later in the clip, Barry is seen getting emotional when speaking about his family: “No one likes see a grown man cry.

“I didn’t realise how selfish I was until I had a wife and kids. I’m doing this course to make my boys proud.”

Barry currently shares sons Miller, Houston, and Samson with his wife, former Hi-5 star Lauren Brant, whom he met while filming the reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2015, with the pair confirming their relationship in 2016 and tying the knot last year.

In an emotional interview last year following their surprise nuptials, the pair revealed that they chose to hold the ceremony as Barry's sister Sandra was fighting her second battle with bowel cancer. She succumbed to the illness just two weeks after seeing her brother and Lauren tie the knot.

“There’s one reason alone why we want to share our story with everyone and that is because cancer is real and it can happen to anyone,” Lauren told A Current Affair in June last year.

“We never thought it would happen to our family, we never thought it would happen to Sandra, we never thought it would affect us to the stage of actually losing her and the thing is she could maybe be here with us if she detected it early enough.”

After Barry proposed to longtime love Lauren while in hospital by Sandra's bedside, the couple, along with a small group of friends and family, headed straight to sunflower field, where they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

“She [Sandra] was too weak to even walk and Tyron had to carry her and stuff,” Barry said.

“There was no fuss, no frills. It was all about love.”

