It wasn’t the first time Ryan had taken a public dig at Davina, nor was it the first time he’d used the term "cheetahs" to make the point.

Entering the jungle in 2020, Ryan said, “I’m up for meeting animals – giraffes, rhinos, cheetahs. I’m used to a lot of cheetahs … e.g. cheating."

He also used his time on the season to give insight into his experience on MAFS, and how Davina’s "affair" with fellow cast member Dean Wells made him feel.

It's been two years since Ryan was on I'm A Celeb himself. Instagram

“We were on the honeymoon, and we were intimate and stuff like that. It was all pretty flash. So, you sort of got lost in the moment,” Ryan told his campmates in 2020.

“And as we were flying back from the honeymoon, as we were landing, she [Davina] goes, ‘You know when we get back, we can meet other people and you can hook up with anyone’,” he explained.

“It was awkward, because you both have to hold ‘leave’ and she wrote ‘stay’ … because she wanted to be with Dean,” he said, referring to the infamous commitment ceremony where their short-lived marriage blew up.

“I’ve got to live with her for another week … knowing she cheated on me. I had to take her to my parent’s place. I’ve only introduced four girls to my family.”

Davina with her former MAFS flame, Dean Wells. Nine

Davina gave no indication that Ryan’s recollection bothered her, telling The Daily Mail at the time that she hadn’t “heard or watched anything, so I don’t actually know what you’re talking about.”

“I don’t need to make any comment, it’s pretty irrelevant to me.”

Upon her arrival last night, Davina addressed the intense trolling she received after her time on MAFS.

“I think a lot of people remember me as the villain … I guess every show needs its villain. I was the most trolled person in Australia,” said the reality TV star, who is now a mother of one.

“It was a tough time, but I mean, it has made me very resilient. If I can get through that, I think I can get through almost anything. I am truly ready for it.”

