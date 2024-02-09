WATCH NOW: Russell Crowe Won't Take Photos With Fans When He's With His Children. Article continues after video.

Russell has two children, Tennyson and Charles, with his ex-wife Danielle Spencer who he married in 2003. Russell and Danielle split in 2012, however, their divorce wasn't finalised until 2018.

Russell made his name through his starring roles as a police detective in the thriller L.A. Confidential and Jeffrey Wigand in the drama The Insider. However, he became even more well-known following his role in Gladiator, in which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2000.

Russell Crowe is an Australian icon. He was born in New Zealand but spent 10 years of his childhood in Australia before moving here permanently at the age of 21.

Unfortunately, Russell hasn't been able to spend much time with his children over the years... he has talked about this in the past.

"As you know, I’m divorced now, and like many other blokes who are out there listening, I have limited time with my kids. I don’t get to wake up with them every day,” he told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa.

"And I get them every year between December 27 and January, so if you expect me to do anything, anything, I don’t give a s*** what it is in that time that doesn’t include my children, well you can go and whatever.”

In 2016, Russell spoke to Sunday Style about how he and Danielle co-parented the boys when they were little.

"They live in Sydney with their mum and if I am in the city I get to have them on weekends," he said at the time.

"They are still young enough that even though we have our own bedrooms in the places where we live together, they choose to sleep in the same room as me.

"There is nothing cooler than being that close to your kids. One of my greatest fears is that over time they won't want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself."