Charles Spencer Crowe
Russell Crowe's first-born son, Charles, 20, was born on December 21, 2003 in Sydney. In November 2021, Danielle posted about Charles graduating high school. "Wow.. Charles Spencer Crowe graduated from High School today!" she wrote.
"Time is flying way too fast. 😳So proud of you. Love you beyond words Charlie ♥️." For his 20th birthday which he celebrated in December 2023, Danielle also took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute. "Charlie Spencer Crowe is 20 years old today! 🤯," she wrote.
"Happy Birthday, my darling. There are no words to convey just how much I love you♥️♥️♥️🥳."
Tennyson Spencer Crowe
Rusell's youngest, Tennyson, 17, was born on July 7, 2006, in St Leonards. Despite being only 17, there is speculation that he has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Jess Renshaw. An insider recently spoke to New Idea about Russell's feelings towards the marriage.
She is a sweetheart and it's pretty clear that she has swept Tennyson off his feet," the source said.
"But Russell will certainly be a little surprised if it's true that his 17-year-old son it getting engaged. It's nothing to do with Jessa, but just that Tennyson is just a kid."
Scroll for more photos of Charles and Tennyson over the years...
Danielle shared this rare photo of Russell with Charles and Tennyson in January 2024.
"My lads and their Dad ! Love this photo," she wrote.
Danielle shared this throwback photo of the boys to Instagram while they were away holidaying with their dad! "Missing my lads! ( who are a little older than this now)," she wrote.
"They are off on a fabulous holiday with their Dad, and I am a tiny bit envious.. 😭😁♥️♥️♥️."
Danielle also shared this heartfelt message to Instagram for Russell's birthday, which also was their wedding anniversary.
"Twenty years ago today, I married the father of my boys," she wrote. "While it is no longer our anniversary, it is still that guy’s birthday. Happy Birthday @russellcrowe."
Though we don't often get to see recent pictures of the boys or of Russell with the boys, Danielle loves to post throwback pictures to Instagram.
"This old family photo just popped up🥰," she wrote. "Looks like we’re having fun ♥️."
Danielle did share this photo of Charles and Tennyson towards the end of 2021. Chalres would be 17 while Tennyson would be 15 at the time.
They've grown up so much!