Insiders tell New Idea that they’re going from strength to strength as a couple since getting together in 2019. Media Mode

“His dad passing so suddenly shook Russell to his core,” tells the source. “He’s decided he doesn’t want life to pass him by. Britney is wise beyond her years and Russell is head over heels for her. They are talking marriage – and possibly even children!”

A second insider speculates that when – not if – Russell proposes to Britney, they’ll plan on having the wedding at his Nana Glen property on NSW’s Mid North Coast.

The grounds boast a chapel the actor specifically built for his 2003 wedding to ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, 52. Their sons Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 15, will likely be groomsmen.

A second insider speculates that when – not if – Russell proposes to Britney, they’ll plan on having the wedding at his Nana Glen property on NSW’s Mid North Coast. Media Mode

“Neither Russell nor Britney feel weird about the fact he’s already married in there once before,” says the source.

“It’s a beautiful building and to him, it’s home. He might even invite Danielle to the wedding!”

New Idea understands Russell is resisting calls from his US management team to return to Hollywood and is instead content on remaining in Australia, where he’s overseeing the completion of a $438 million movie studio in Coffs Harbour, NSW.

“His heart remains in Australia, with Britney and his boys,” adds the source. “Although Britney is from New Orleans, she’s really happy with the life she and Russell are creating for themselves Down Under.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!