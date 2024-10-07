We are all very fascinated with the glamorous and elegant life of royalty, so much so that we all wonder how they fill their days… and their stomachs.

King Charles has a surprisingly down-to-earth approach to eating.

If you picture mealtime at Buckingham Palace to be a very elaborate affair set with the fanciest dinnerware and decadent meals, you’d be surprised to know that this is not the case at all.

So what does King Charles’ day-to-day dining look like?

Cheesy Baked Eggs are a favourite of the monarch. (Credit: Instagram)

What does King Charles eat for breakfast?

King Charles kicks his day off with a protein-pack meal.

Royal journalist Tina Brown shared an insight into King Charles’ diet in her book, The Palace Papers.

She revealed that he has a peculiar appetite for nuts and seeds first thing in the morning… what an odd start to the day!

King Charles and Queen Camilla have their own chickens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and therefore have fresh eggs on the breakfast menu very regularly.

His favourite breakfast is cheesy baked eggs… you can try it for yourself here.

Some of the royal family’s favourite recipes are featured in this cookbook. (Credit: Instagram)

What does King Charles eat for lunch?

King Charles famously does not eat lunch, however, new reports have suggested that he has been forced to pick up the daily habit after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

According to a new report by the Daily Mail, the monarch has been encouraged by his wife, Queen Camilla, doctors and aides to have a midday meal in order to keep his strength up as he continues his treatment.

But old habits die hard, with the King reportedly “reluctant”, compromising by eating half an avocado at lunch rather than a full-sized meal.

Gordon Rayner, the King’s former royal correspondent, has previously shared that lunch is a “luxury” that interferes with his busy days of work.

King Charles eats a remarkably balanced diet. (Credit: Getty)

What does King Charles eat for dinner?

As we know, King Charles is a big advocate for sustainability and therefore chooses to follow a mostly plant-based diet.

Both he and Queen Camilla love gardening… a lot of their produce that they eat is produced at their estate.

Back in 2021, King Charles spoke with BBC about his eating habits.

“For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week,” he said.

King Charles loves Italian food, however, there’s something odd that he adds to every meal he has.

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, spoke with HELLO! and said that King Charles has a boiled egg with every single meal.

He also has a side salad with every meal… what a combination!

This isn’t the King’s only peculiar food quirk. He is a fan of his eggs coddled, which he mashes with his salad leaves to make a dressing.

“[King] Charles doesn’t like chocolate, he doesn’t like coffee, nor does he like garlic,” Tinsley shared.

“We do have to consider these things when we’re creating a menu for him.”

Tea is the favoured drink of this royal. (Credit: Getty)

What does King Charles drink?

It’s only expected that British royalty love tea, however, King Charles is reportedly very particular with how his tea is prepared.

The Sunday Times has previously reported that he only likes his tea made with loose tea leaves in a teapot, “with the ration being one teaspoon of leaves per each cup of tea, plus one for the pot.”

He then adds spoonfuls of organic honey straight to the teapot.

King Charles likes different temperatures depending on what tea he is having.

If he has green tea, the water must be heated to 70C, but if he is having Earl Grey tea, it must be 100C.